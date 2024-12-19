Vital Animal Substack

How Many Monoclonal Ab Disasters Does it Take?
Before we tell Big Pharma to shut it down?
  
Will Falconer, DVM
71
Vital Animal News: December 15, 2024
Pet Obesity / Standing Up to Germ Fears / Pet Insurance Stats Tell a Story / Take Your Time, and MORE.
  
Will Falconer, DVM
33
Join my new subscriber chat
A private space for us to converse and connect
  
Will Falconer, DVM
When "organic" dairy ain't
A once dairy cow veterinarian gets ruffled
  
Will Falconer, DVM
23
Vital Animal News: December 1, 2024
Asymptomatic Cows / Distemper Outbreak / Carrageenan Revisited / Lepto Terror / and More.
  
Will Falconer, DVM
7

