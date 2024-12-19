Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Vaccine injury
duration of immunity
Neutering
Pet food
Rabies
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
How Many Monoclonal Ab Disasters Does it Take?
Before we tell Big Pharma to shut it down?
Dec 19
•
Will Falconer, DVM
98
Share this post
Vital Animal Substack
How Many Monoclonal Ab Disasters Does it Take?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
71
Vital Animal News: December 15, 2024
Pet Obesity / Standing Up to Germ Fears / Pet Insurance Stats Tell a Story / Take Your Time, and MORE.
Dec 15
•
Will Falconer, DVM
29
Share this post
Vital Animal Substack
Vital Animal News: December 15, 2024
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
33
Join my new subscriber chat
A private space for us to converse and connect
Dec 5
•
Will Falconer, DVM
11
Share this post
Vital Animal Substack
Join my new subscriber chat
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
When "organic" dairy ain't
A once dairy cow veterinarian gets ruffled
Dec 3
•
Will Falconer, DVM
44
Share this post
Vital Animal Substack
When "organic" dairy ain't
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
23
Vital Animal News: December 1, 2024
Asymptomatic Cows / Distemper Outbreak / Carrageenan Revisited / Lepto Terror / and More.
Dec 1
•
Will Falconer, DVM
43
Share this post
Vital Animal Substack
Vital Animal News: December 1, 2024
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
November 2024
Vital Animal News: November 17, 2024
Bird Flu "Asymptomatics" / Amazing Ag News / Homeopathy Sale Ending / Holy Bat Wings, Robin! / Imbalanced Food, Yes!
Nov 17
•
Will Falconer, DVM
36
Share this post
Vital Animal Substack
Vital Animal News: November 17, 2024
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
October 2024
Vital Animal News: October 6, 2024
Rabid Bats and Death / Autoimmune Dog Killer / FDA Pants on Fire / Aversion Training
Oct 6
•
Will Falconer, DVM
35
Share this post
Vital Animal Substack
Vital Animal News: October 6, 2024
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
September 2024
Vital Animal News: September 22, 2024
Dog knees; Gorillas lead the way; Dog Day in Nepal; Organic or Schmorganic? Bad breath tips and More.
Sep 22
•
Will Falconer, DVM
32
Share this post
Vital Animal Substack
Vital Animal News: September 22, 2024
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
Vital Animal News: September 8, 2024
An ounce of huh? Keep your cat happy; Trees: Good; Worms: Ewww; Free raw food training
Sep 8
•
Will Falconer, DVM
35
Share this post
Vital Animal Substack
Vital Animal News: September 8, 2024
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
August 2024
Vital Animal News: August 25, 2024
Social Media Scares Vets; TikTok Dog Dies; Your Stress/Your Dog; Hot Spot Fix and MORE
Aug 25
•
Will Falconer, DVM
42
Share this post
Vital Animal Substack
Vital Animal News: August 25, 2024
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
16
Vital Animal News: August 11, 2024
Hiding the truth on titers, Vacc under anesthesia, Guns on animal control, Antibiotics far reaching effects, Food no-no's and More
Aug 11
•
Will Falconer, DVM
23
Share this post
Vital Animal Substack
Vital Animal News: August 11, 2024
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
Rabies: A Critical Decision for You
Blind compliance is dangerous
Aug 3
•
Will Falconer, DVM
102
Share this post
Vital Animal Substack
Rabies: A Critical Decision for You
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
43
© 2024 Will Falconer, DVM
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts