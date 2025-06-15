Vital Animal Substack

NE Garden Guru
Jun 15

I owned a cat shelter for 26 yrs. We did lots of feral trap/neuter/release.

During the rabies scare in the 80s when the govt was dropping rabies vax baited food in the wild for raccoons etc rabies vax became LAW for felines in many states and we hosted a ton of free clinics. My staff was told by our shelter vet that WE must also be vaxxed and so we recieved the series.

That was over 30 yrs ago.

My titer hasnt changed AT ALL.

I dont vax my pets for anything beginning 20 yrs ago when vax tumors were found at vax sites in cats.

If my titer after 30 yrs is the same wouldnt that hold true for pets?

Luckily I have a vet who knows better than to push me. I owned a farm for 35 yrs and vetted my own stock until the govt took away my rights,I was raising unvaxxed chickens, goats etc. Beaurocracy and greed are destroying any natural animal husbandry thats left IMO.

Now even farm raised shrimp, salmon and veg/fruits are being vaxxed. 🤑🤑🤑

Giselle Horton
Jun 15

I had a vet refuse to give my 17-year-old indoor-only cat a much-needed dental because the cat was not up to date on his rabies vaccination. The rationale: “for the safety of my staff.” I left and never went back.

