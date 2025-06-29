Is Your Dog or Cat Anxiety Ridden? Oddball Apoquel Side Effect Near Death Vaccine Reaction in a Cat White Noise: Respite Online Tip: Homeopathy for Soil and Plants Along the Natural Path

Anxiety in Pets. Yeah, It’s a Thing

Well, I can’t remember my litter mates, but maybe they ganged up on me?

So, you think you had a rough time through the Covid plandemic years?

How are Spot and Puff doing?

Insurance data from a pet insurer show a huge uptick in anxiety claims.

“New data from Trupanion reveals a sharp rise in anxiety-related health claims among dogs and cats over the past six years. Since 2019, these claims have increased by 93 percent nationally, with some states—such as Louisiana, Washington, and North Carolina—seeing spikes of 129 percent to 150 percent.”

Holy smokes!

You think they’re watching the main stream media, too?

Where the goal is to keep you scared, on the edge of your seat, and divided against your neighbors (and maybe parts of your very family)?

Or maybe lockdowns drove everybody crazy, including pets.

Luckily, they didn’t mandate Covid shots for animals nor masks, or they’d really be in tight straits.

Some Breeds More Likely

Certain dogs who need to work top the list:

Australian cattle dogs (what can I do for you next, master? I’m READY and WAITING!)

Terriers

Portuguese water dogs

Shetland sheepdogs

and the often maligned American pit bull terriers.

Among cats, Siamese, Bengal, and Siberian breeds led the claims.

Guess What? Drugs Won’t Cure This

We’ve long called one of vaccines’ most common side effects “brain on fire.”

It’s a state of agitation, sometimes showing up as ADHD, at least in some of the dogs I saw in homeopathic practice.

Either scatter brained or hyper focused on one thing while the environment (like you, giving a command) is ignored.

I’d put money on anxiety being another side effect, though I’m not sure I’ve correlated the shots with that state.

If you’ve followed the drugging of American youth, you probably know the white coats don’t really cure any mental disease. They just create life long “patients” who keep Big Pharma rolling in the dough.

It’ll be similar for dogs and cats, to be sure.

Homeopathy reaches much deeper, and cures vaccinosis in its many forms. I’ve had some brilliant turn arounds for the mental cases.

One in particular stands out: a cat who’d hurl herself at her owner, fangs and claws fully out, guttural growl issuing from deep inside. And then she pined for her person when shut apart from her!

Here’s how to choose a qualified homeopathic vet, regardless of distance from you (do an brief interview to be sure your choice is a good fit).

And you know, maybe less vaccines would be a good idea, eh? As usual, no one in the insurance industry or the white coat’s clinics sees the connection.

Apoquel: Crazy Odd Side Effect Emerges

News of the Weird Dept

Wait, What? Now my dog is making ME itch??

It seems the longer this drug remains on the market, the more and stranger side effects we hear about.

The early ones were pretty much expected, as the chief system suppressed by the drug is immune signaling, inherent to a healthy response to challenges.

So, if you read the comments readers left in this post and this one, it shouldn’t surprise you too much to see cancer chief among the side effects.

Researchers have told us for decades that we all have “runaway” cell divisions occurring in our bodies, but it’s our alert, well-tuned immune systems that prevent us all from growing tumors.

“We just lost our 4yr old basset hound to lymphoma on 1/6. He was an avid user of apoquel for grass allergies … our hearts are changed And broken. — Alyssa Gorzelsky

And from a scientist who knows this drug class quite well:

“My beautiful Barney was the best dog I’ve ever owned. He was only 4 when we realized Apoquel was killing him. Rather than treating his allergies, he was on Apoquel for 2.5 years and died from devastating cancer that is completely associated with JAK inhibition, long term. I hate myself everyday and mourn the days and years we lost. Zoetis does not care, they are greedy and know that there is an infinite supply of new dogs for their drug. It has been over a year and I am still beside myself. —Dr. Micheal Barnett, PhD, Biochemistry, expert in Kinase Biochemistry

FAFO

One of my fave abbreviations applies here, FAFO.

It stands for F around and Find Out.

Very applicable with these drugs that interfere with the immune system, Apoquel chief among them and it’s less expensive, newer cousin Zenrelia which I wrote in the May 4th edition:

Cancer, especially immune system cancer (lymphosarcoma or lymphoma) was a helluva painful way to Find Out what F’ing around would bring.

But Wait: Creating an Allergy to a Dog?!

Here’s what Linda K recently commented about finding out, first I’ve heard of this one:

I started apoquel for my dog two weeks ago for itchy skin and paws. While it has reduced his itching, I have developed an allergy to My dog. He's an Australian Labradoodle bred for the low to no human allergy. And after 9 Years I have never had this reaction to him like Now. I can't even pet him on his head nor be around him if he's waging his tail. Anyone else? Having a similar situation? I'm taking him off today and will be looking forward to hearing from you others recommended solutions.

No answers to date, but I suspect Linda is not alone.

But consider how weird this is for a moment.

Dog takes drug, known to turn off The Itch by turning off immune signaling…

And now, her dog, known to be a “low allergen producing breed” is now putting something out that trips up her owner’s immune system??

That’s what allergies are: another form of immune confusion. You likely know this.

Things that should be ignored (a flea bite, a pollen grain, grass, chicken, etc.) now trigger an over reaction in a dog or a person: that’s the simple definition of an allergy.

So, again, this drug and its newer cousin Zenrelia from Elanco clearly need to be avoided if you want to keep your animal (and you??) safe.

p.s. be sure to download my Apoquel Alternatives Report from my original post on this drug.

When a Serious Vaccine Reaction Isn’t Enough to Stop

Once was ENOUGH, Doc! Ain’t Going Through THAT Again!

Never allow a vaccine reaction to be stifled with a pre-vaccine drug. This is an all too common two step that vets often assure you is the answer to vaccine reactions.

This deserves a longer blog post, but I’ll bring the short version of that to you here, as it’s a worthy cautionary tale.

Tiffany wrote:

I have a 1 year old female indoor only, longhair cat. She was given her 6 months vaccinations and had a terrible reaction immediately. She started vomiting and going to the bathroom at the same time, then she couldn’t breathe and nearly died. Her vet gave her Benadryl and oxygen and said he didn’t think she would survive the ride from the office to the animal hospital. By some miracle she survived. She stayed overnight for observation then was able to come home. I am devastated my girl went through this. The vaccine company accepted responsibility and paid for her medical bills. I thought that after this my girl would be exempt from future vaccines but my vet and the hospital will not sign off. They said she should be fine if given Benadryl before each vaccine. I am not willing to take this chance. I can’t risk her life again. The biggest issue is she is now of age to be spayed and I don’t think anyone will spay her because she is due for the vaccinations. I don’t know what to do. Is there any way to receive a letter of exemption since my vet won’t comply? It’s literally her life at risk! Thank you so much for your time any advice would be greatly appreciated, Tiffany

The bottom line here, say it with me: This cat should NEVER be vaccinated again!

And, this vet needs to be FIRED, obviously.

Short term, regarding her needing a spay surgery, I advised:

At this point, the simplest solution is to tell them you'll merely postpone the vaccination until some time after the spay. They don't need to know that means you'll postpone it forever. She's been through enough, and they should have no qualms about spaying now without putting her through more vaccinations.”

This animal nearly died from a vaccine. She’s an indoor only cat. (And she’s got a block head for a vet, apparently.)

How serious is her risk for contracting an infectious disease vs dying from anaphylactic shock if she gets another round of vaccines?

Yet another case of being held hostage in the name of vaccination.

That’s shabby practice, nothing else.

To every extent possible, these vets should be abandoned, and their stories told on social media and amongst friends and family.

Giving into such highway robbery only allows them to continue and puts more pets at risk.

Ah, That’s Better!

A quick respite, if the neighbors are playing some God awful excuse for music at a decibel level that you simply can’t ignore: White Noise generation.

This site will sooth you with sounds of rainfall, waves at the beach, forest wind, and plenty of other choices while you work online.

And there are apps a-plenty on Apple’s App Store and presumably the Android version for your portable device.

That way, you can walk your dog past a loud construction site or (maybe) an outdoor rock fest, and with earphones or buds, enjoy the sounds of nature.

Cool, right?

Tasty Tips: AgriHomeopathy

Heh heh, a few drops of remedy in the can, and lessee you grow, babies!

This just in, for the gardeners who want more strategies to do that growing in the healthiest manner possible.

Did you know that homeopathy has a long history of helping plants grow healthier?

A new book has just come out by a long time homeopath who lives in Tanzania, Camilla Sherr.

It’s called Beyond Organic and is centered around the use of homeopathic remedies (yes, those ultra diluted remedies that do wonders for people and pets, the same system Dr. Hahnemann founded close to 300 years ago).

Jeremy Sherr may be a more familiar name, a long time homeopath who’s been working with AIDS patients in Tanzania, and Camilla, his wife, has long felt homeopathy in agriculture can be transformative for soil and plant health.

Here’s but one example, shared from my veterinary homeopathic colleague, Dr. Christina Chambreau, who attended a recent lecture of Camilla’s in Florida:

“Her one day presentation at the FL Homeopathic society was amazing. After stomping on an increasing number of mole tunnels over the last year, one treatment of my perimeter with Talpa europea 30c in water (from Helios) made from Mole and the next day it was as if I had never had moles - and still no moles 3 weeks later. Yes... isopathy. Other treatments were more homeopathic - Silica for plants dehydrated from drought. Whole fields in Tanzania of different crops have been saved with her new, experimental thinking - for a cost of pennies.”

If you’re interested in improving your soil and plants, here’s the link to Camilla’s just released book.

Her line of AgriHomeopathy remedies is available globally. And you’ll see an online course she offers if you wish to learn in that way.

Along the Natural Path

A week ago, we drove out of “Shangri La” but not without the clouds wrapping up the lower Himalaya for a cool show.

A few days prior, I was hiking to get some buffalo milk for my coffee, and got to see this, first time ever:

Snows leaving the higher elevations! Monsoons are comin’!

Any climbers were surely leaving Everest and K2 well before this.

Back home on the plains of Uttar Pradesh, those suffering the heat likely jumped for joy as the monsoons came in on time, just before we returned. Temps greatly moderated, but now it’s dicey to hang clothes out to dry.

Green, green everywhere (including some threatening clouds at times…)

Oh, hey. Yeah, we’re eating in this morning.

Me and my girl? We’re having breakfast on the banks. Seriously fresh!

Ain’t no mountain high enuf…

All on a morning’s bike ride, and I got reoriented to the crop scene. Getting ready for rice planting, fields flooded, awaiting the women who specialize in the planting:

Bundles of baby shoots, awaiting rapid deployment. Field next door is what this one will look like in another day or two.

I won’t be seeing these guys for a year, so here’s langur mama along a busy street, seemingly unconcerned with passersby or me aiming my phone at her:

And a mountain street dog, just chillin’, trusting my reach for a bit of chin scratching…

I’ve been around, I can read you, so go ahead, man.

Hey, let me know in the comments what landed for you (and maybe generated thoughts for future vet visits…). Got an anxious pet? Moles digging up your garden? Tried Apoquel yet (grrrr…)?

Until next time, keep on making wise decisions for those precious innocents in your care. They’ll take what ever you green light.

Will Falconer, DVM