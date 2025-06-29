Vital Animal Substack

L.L. Horn
3d

Besides Vaccinosis, the other driving force behind increased anxiety in pets ( and humans too) is the more wide spread and increasing exposure to electromagnetic frequencies and its effects. One call hardly go anywhere nowadays to escape the invisible fields around us; cell phone radiation, WiFi routers in rooms and overhead on street corners and large towers of 4 & 5 g. Read The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life by Arthur Firstenberg. I strongly recommend it to open your eyes to what we are all bathing in everyday. Anxiety is one of the first reported and documented side effects from the early days.

Kate Decker
3dEdited

FOR ANYONE WHOSE DOG HAS TERRIBLE ITCHING; My 60 lb American Bulldog unceasingly, day and night, chewed his wrist for nearly 2 years right down to where you could see the white bone. Vets prescribed meds (various) and soaps but none worked.

UNTIL THIS: We completely stopped feeding kibble with CHICKEN listed as an ingredient. It seems to me the huge doses of antibiotics the poor chickens are force fed are the cause of an awful allergy in some dogs. (We have 12 dogs, and took them off chicken based foods too).

The problem was solved 100 percent, and has never come back. We have used dog foods since that do not have chicken or beef (we use venison, or buffalo).

Taste of the Wild, High Prairie is what we have used ever since.

-- Kate Decker

