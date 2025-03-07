We’re in the midst of a 10 day sadhana program (think devotional intensive), with visitors coming from all over India and abroad, so it’s time for my Spring Sabbatical.

In a very current concern that I hear all too often, comes this in our support email:

I’m getting a puppy March 7, male standard poodle 12 weeks. The breeder already gave him DHPPC vaccs at 6.5 weeks and 10 weeks unfortunately. Do you have a protocol for detoxifying and going from here on naturally?… I think time is of the essence to heal any potential brain inflammation as soon as a get him. P.S. I’m going the natural route with this dog after losing my last poodle to grand mal seizures at age 5.

Oh, how I wish a vaccination was merely an intoxicating event.

It would make life so much easier.

I referred this writer to this article, worth a read in case you have similar concerns:

A click on the image will open a thought worthy post for you

It speaks to the much larger issue known since the days of smallpox as “vaccinosis.”

That’s a disease that can take on myriad manifestations.

Including one we often call “brain on fire,” under which seizures and ADHD would fall.

