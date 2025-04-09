Several readers and students have brought it to my attention that Amazon and their grocery chain, Whole Foods, have removed their homeopathic remedies.
Their loss, your gain.
A recent discussion on our vet homeopathy list reminds us:
Snarky comment first, but no one should order from Amazon for so many reasons, especially now. Destroying businesses including homeopathic pharmacies, and they treat their employees horribly. — Don Hamilton, DVM
The good news: search on “homeopathic pharmacies,” there are many, and usually struggling to make ends meet.
Giving them your business is good for everyone.
You’ll get fresh remedies that have been made according to strict standards established probably nearly 100 years ago, you’ll support the people who make them and depend on our business to stay afloat, and Amazon can go pound sand.
And, if this next plandemic turns out to be a thing, look to homeopaths to find the “genus epidemicus,” that will both prevent and cure the disease.
Howdy,
All those homeopathic pharmacies we are supposed to support etc are all guilty of selling on Amazon and almost always for cheaper price than getting from them directly, not to mention usually no shipping and getting it faster, a combination most can’t pass up, esp. if in dire need of a rx. They must stop selling there first but you know they are not going to. You can find almost all of the well known and lesser known ones selling on there, including
washington homeopathic products, one of the oldest. Helios does too and on it goes.
So it’s not the consumers fault, it’s the companies that decide to sell there.
I use to wholesale animal essentials and many many all natural and homeopathic products. Then they all started selling on the big A. Prices lower and benefits stated above not to mention,….and this was and still is a huge one, the companies would set a map price, (min, selling price) BUT they wouldn’t end up enforcing it. This has been going on for decades….so it put the little guy out of business. I often found and still find prices on there lower than wholesale prices…….. 🤬
So, these homeopathic pharmacies choose to sell there and they are still supported by you buying from them. The only things I tell pple to be buyer aware of from buying from amz. Is that if the remedy is not being shipped from manufacturer, then those rx’s are being stored in very hot warehouses full of electronics but it seems that the remedies still remain potent as we have seen throughout homeopathic history, like the old controversy of to stay away from coffee or not when you take a homeopathic rx.
Many changes for good are happening and will be the norm sooner than not. A whole new incredible world coming soon!
I ordered and received several Boiron remedies from Amazon in the last week. So, they are still offering and shipping them.