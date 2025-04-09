Several readers and students have brought it to my attention that Amazon and their grocery chain, Whole Foods, have removed their homeopathic remedies.

Their loss, your gain.

A recent discussion on our vet homeopathy list reminds us:

Snarky comment first, but no one should order from Amazon for so many reasons, especially now. Destroying businesses including homeopathic pharmacies, and they treat their employees horribly. — Don Hamilton, DVM

The good news: search on “homeopathic pharmacies,” there are many, and usually struggling to make ends meet.

Giving them your business is good for everyone.

You’ll get fresh remedies that have been made according to strict standards established probably nearly 100 years ago, you’ll support the people who make them and depend on our business to stay afloat, and Amazon can go pound sand.

And, in case you missed it, we’re in our final week of a 50% off sale of my Homeopathy Short Course.

Clicking that link will bring you more details, including the curriculum outline.

And, if this next plandemic turns out to be a thing, look to homeopaths to find the “genus epidemicus,” that will both prevent and cure the disease.