Vital Animal Substack

Vital Animal Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
gigibelser@www.gigibelser.com's avatar
gigibelser@www.gigibelser.com
6d

I always look forward to these missives.

I no longer vaccinate my dogs as a result of reading Dr. Falconer's material.

I fail to believe that rabies shots are given in the same dose for a small 10 pound miniature dachshund and a 100 pound animal> my current dachshund pup refused to look at me for two weeks after his initial round of vaccinations because he knew.

Something needs to happen about this in the veterinary world and somehow action needs to be taken because it certainly unfair to these animals to have regulated vaccines for rabies by law with the same dosage regardless of size.

I now have my dogs titered before a rabies shot today and then argue, if need be, with the vet. She must be hearing this a lot as she is very responsive.

Good info on this drug. Thank you.

I use homeopathy as well...it should come back in vogue completely for animals and humans.

Gigi Belser

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Wendy L's avatar
Wendy L
5d

Will Falconer, DVM reading your article reminded me of another one of our dog’s symptoms: the vocalizations. She would walk through the house vocalizing in a way that wasn’t normal for her. It literally seemed like she was losing her mind and “talking to invisible things”. That’s when the vet said he thought it was dementia. Again, never a mention from him about hbp until I finally brought it up. And to think I handed him thousands of dollars over the years only to have to do my own research on behalf of my dogs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Will Falconer, DVM and others
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Will Falconer, DVM
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture