Why Wondercide has 1 M Customers

#032 I first heard of Wondercide when CEO Stephanie Boone sat with me in my Austin clinic over a decade ago and explained her amazing cedar oil based products to me. Using cedar, a ubiquitous “pest species” tree all over Texas that was being cleared and burned regularly to repel and kill fleas and ticks?

It sounded like a win win.

Tune in to hear how the poisoning of her own dog Luna started Stephanie’s drive to bring a better form of pest control to the world of dogs and cats and their people.

This once small boot strapped company just crossed its one millionth customer metric and people are thrilled with not only the safety and effectiveness of the Wondercide products, but the exceptional customer service that Wondercide’s team brings to the table.

Be sure not to miss the show notes for this episode, as Stephanie has graciously provided a 15% discount on her best products to you, our listener.

You’ll find this and more resources at VitalAnimal.com/32