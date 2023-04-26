Dr. Rob Silver: Medicinal Mushrooms

#41 Dr. Rob Silver has worn many hats in his holistic career, most obviously as a practicing veterinarian of four decades, but also as an author, a CBD/cannabis expert, a supplement formulator, and lately, as a medicinal mushroom expert.

Join us as we discuss the vast kingdom of mushrooms and some of their amazing health properties.

Rob saw early successes with cases of cancer, but discovered by further study that mushrooms are far from a “one trick pony.”

From their calming influence, to curing nervous disorders, to boosting immunity, and adding energy, mushrooms are really a rich poly-pharmacy unto themselves.

The mushroom family even shares about 30% of our DNA!

We discuss Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, Reishi, psilocybin, and how even ordinary store bought button mushrooms are good for us in many ways.

The exciting news is that Rob is bringing his formulating knowledge for animals to a company that’s been making very pure mushroom products for people for years.



To find out more and contact Dr. Silver to see if mushrooms might be right for your animals, be sure to hit our shownotes at VitalAnimal.com/41



There you'll also find the transcript of this show and see your chance to leave a comment