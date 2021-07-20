Is Nosode Use Safe After Vaccines?

#037 As a homeopathic vet, I’m always puzzled when people ask if it’s safe to use homeopathic remedies after their animal has been given drugs or, in this case, vaccines.

I’m really not sure what’s going through their heads in this, as the reality is there’s no safer medicine I’m aware of than these ultra diluted remedies.

It’s the drugs or vaccinations I’m concerned about safety on!

This episode grew out of such questions and I share with you some of the details of how remedies are made and how they are extremely safe, even if they are made from deadly viruses (often the case with nosodes) or even poisonous venoms or metals like mercury or plants like belladonna.

You’ll also hear homeopathy’s amazing roots, when Dr. Hahnemann stumbled on to a finding (in his own body, no less) that would change the course of medicine for ever, from the late 1700’s on to today.

Tune in to discover how homeopathy is not only safe but how it can be used to take the place of vaccines and powerfully protect your youngsters against serious and often fatal diseases.