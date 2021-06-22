Blood Tests: All You Need to Know?

#036 Are regular blood tests on your animal giving you a false sense of security?

Might there be better ways to suss out your animal’s health status?

Tune in to hear how a homeopathic vet thinks about these tests and even better, suggests something that’s even more powerful. And costs nothing out of pocket!

These freebies were here long before we got all fancy with measuring blood, taking radiographs and doing MRIs or ultrasounds.

These “measures” are really at the heart of our survival as a species!

Listen up and you’ll get the drop on your animal’s clues about her health well in advance of things changing in her blood.

That adds up to getting some valuable treatment started earlier: always a great idea to prevent suffering.

