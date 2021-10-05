Fire Your Vet!

#039 When your vet pushes you into procedures you don’t want that are more risk than benefit, it’s time to FIRE him!

Join me as I share a real life story (one of far too many I have) about a woman being held hostage by her vet. She was being told she had to revaccinate her already vaccinated dog in order to get insulin for this same dog. Scout’s had diabetes for 4 years…

Learn why I recommend firing this vet, why more vaccines for this dog would be malpractice, and what you can do to get your needs met.

Are you paying a vet who’s more interested in his bottom line than doing the conscientious thing for your animal? If so, it’s time to make a powerful statement: You’re FIRED!

Find out more at the show notes for this episode at VitalAnimal.com/39