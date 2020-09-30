Why homeopathic vets need to kill this joke

#005 First, a dead serious discussion of why an oft-told joke among homeopathic vet colleagues needs to die. The longer this joke is true, the more animals suffer and the more money is bled from well meaning pet owners. None of that is funny!

The “disease of our day” and why Dr. Falconer now almost never takes new patients these days.

Modern medicine’s “dirty little secret” and just how are you supposed to find a solid homeopathic vet when there are so many “fauxistic” vets out there?

Be sure to tune into this episode to get the joke, help kill it for my profession, understand what you’re up against, and get proper homeopathic veterinary care at the best time possible.



You'll find all the links to this episode at https://VitalAnimal.com/5