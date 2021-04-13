When Prevention CAUSES Disease

#029 Are you unknowingly causing illness in your animals in the name of prevention?

This week’s episode was inspired by Sarah, who commented that her young Golden Doodle had just gotten sick for the second month in a row and she’s now wondering if she unwittingly caused the bloody diarrhea and vomiting by giving her pup heartworm prevention.

Join me for an enlightening discussion on not only heartworm but prevention in general.

Could your good intentions be paving the road to a hellish state of health for your animals?



For valuable links and more help, please visit the show notes for this episode at https://VitalAnimal.com/29