Thomas Sandberg: Laughing at life expectancy statistics

#009 Thomas Sandberg is an Animal Naturopath who’s seen first hand the power of feeding a “carnivore model” diet.

His own Great Danes on this diet doubled their expected lifespans and he knew he was on to something. That early “Ah Ha” has grown into a much larger study now and his aim is to enlist 20,000 dogs and 5000 cats who are being fed raw to see how far the boundaries can be pushed.

Some key ideas from this interview:

Forget everything you’ve heard about balance and bacteria, the two biggest impediments to starting raw feeding.

It’s almost impossible to screw up a raw food diet short term (1-2 months). You can feed only one protein source during your starting period and still do much better than kibble ever could.

Organic? It’s great if you can afford it or even find it. Tom has never used organic sources and has seen amazing results with plain old grocery store bought meat.

“The sicker the dog, the more they need raw food!”

Join us for this exciting episode on why raw feeding need not be complicated and how you’ll see benefits within the first two weeks of switching from kibble.

For links to more resources, visit the show notes at https://VitalAnimal.com/9