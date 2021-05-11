Talking Poop with Dr. Odette Suter

#031 The more we learn about the microbiome, that vast collection of bacteria, yeast, viruses (and even small parasites) that make up our gut and that of our animals, the more important we see it is.

It affects our brains and behavior. It affects our hormones. It affects immunity, digestion and nutrition, and probably a whole lot more.

I invited Dr. Odette Suter, a holistic vet colleague who’s been doing FMT (poop “transplants” or fecal microbiota transplants) in many of her patients to good effect.

We go deep (pun intended) on this topic, which is far from new, and which recognizes that the flora of an animal or human can be beneficially modified by introducing fecal material from a healthy donor to the sick one.

Join us as we explore the possibilities for enhancing health, the long history of FMT, and the various ways a transplant can take place.

