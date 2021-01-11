Taking homeopathic practice out of the black box

#020 Have you ever considered using homeopathy to help your animals?

Or, does it just seem too unbelievable or weird or just, well, unclear what it is exactly? And what does it look like if you embark on hiring a homeopathic vet to help you?

This episode answers those questions for you, so you can better

understand what homeopathy is (and isn’t)

know what to expect from a homeopathic vet visit

have an answer to the skeptics who say it’s “only a placebo!”

see how very important you are to the process of getting your animal cured!

I share down to earth experience from my homeopathic practice and include a definition of possible outcomes, not only from homeopathy, but from any treatment of any kind.

A case of a heartworm positive dog is related to illustrate how wide reaching and life changing homeopathy can be.

If you’ve ever had questions or even reservations about homeopathy, you’ll want to tune in to this episode.

For more links and resources, click this link to get to the show notes: https://VitalAnimal.com/20