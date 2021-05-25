Skin! It's alive!

#033 The skin. Who knew your Sadie’s outer protective layer was intimately associated with her immune system?

And when you shampoo her lovely skin, you are actually impairing Sadie’s immune system?

Oh oh.

We live in a world of “germophobia” (fear of germs), but the bottom line is, we all benefit from having healthy skin microbiomes! All those alcohol wipes and repeated washings with soap or shampoo do is mess up Mom Nature’s well-tested plans to keep us all healthy!

Join me and homeopath Julie Anne Lee as we discuss the intimate connection between healthy skin, its native flora, and general health. And how you can encourage more resiliency and diversity in this, the largest organ any of us has.

Dirt in the litter box? A mud mask for your dog? Getting down and dirty with your creatures may just be the best thing for all of us!

