Lions and long distance homeopathy

#015 Eleni Gkikakis is an animal intuitive but joined me on this interview as a homeopath. Not just any homeopath, Eleni has found herself working with a species most of us have only seen in zoos or on TV: the African lion.

If you weren’t aware, homeopathy can be used via telephone consultation to help animals at any distance. As it requires symptoms to guide the prescriber to the right remedies, those can be conveyed in a variety of ways, and in Eleni’s case, that’s been via phone and internet, with descriptions and even some videos of lions with health challenges.

While she’s spent time in South Africa around these magnificent creatures, the cases she shared with me were all done long distance, and with a high degree of success, I’m happy to report.

How do you even get a remedy into a lion??

Well, Eleni has donated a remedy kit or two to those on the ground, and they’ve figured out some creative ways for remedy to reach the lions’ mucus membranes, where the energetic potency can have its effect.

You won’t want to miss a moment of this fascinating conversation as Eleni relates several real cases of lions helped with homeopathy under challenging conditions (you don’t just grab a lions mouth and drop your pellets in, right?).

For more links and even a special chance to help these creatures, see the show notes at https://VitalAnimal.com/15