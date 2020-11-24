Kasie Maxwell: How to make the jump to raw

#013 Kasie Maxwell is back, this time sharing her decades of experience in helping pet owners make the transition to raw feeding. We discuss kittens, puppies, kibble addicted cats, and dogs and how each is unique in their needs to make the jump smooth.



Not only has Kasie worked through her SFRAW buying club to help people climb to a higher nutritional plane for their pets, she also shares how a walkabout in Kenya helped shape her recommendations on feeding your cats. She was lucky enough to live among the Masai for a spell and learned how lions actually eat. And what “normal” big cats stools look like!



If you’ve ever needed a little help getting your animals switched to raw, you’ll want to listen to this episode closely and read the accompanying material linked in the show notes.



Bottom line: all those groups of animals need a somewhat different transition but none of it is difficult when you learn from an expert like Kasie.



For the show notes and links to this episode, head on over to https://VitalAnimal.com/13