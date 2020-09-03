Dr. Todd Cooney: Parvo - Better, safer prevention + treatments

#003 Dr. Todd Cooney has had remarkable success with parvo. He's actually wiped it out of his practice after decades of struggling with it. His past conventional prevention failed 40% of the time and his clinic greeted him every morning with the stench unique to this deadly disease.



What changed? And why is his patient population now seeing zero parvo incidence?



It's all because Dr. Cooney shifted his prevention to homeoprophylaxis, the use of nosodes instead of the old school injections we were all trained to use.



You'll learn from Dr. Cooney's data, gathered from his practice over the years, what actually works, both for prevention and treatment. (Neighboring vets refer all their parvo cases to Dr. Todd, as they know his success with homeopathy is so high!)



