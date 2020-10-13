Dr. Scott Treadway on formulating and detox

#007 Dr. Scott Treadway has one over arching philosophy when it comes to formulating supplements: they will be most useful when they are wholly made from natural ingredients.

Scott is a friend and partner in our Vital Animal Health sister company that makes our supplement line. I invited him on this week to talk about our latest supplement, Vital Animal Detox.

We discuss the need for detox supplementation in pets and Scott goes into detail on why his formulation, based on highly purified zeolite and several synergistic herbs, is so effective in pulling toxins safely and surely out of your dog’s body. (Cat owners, stay tuned, he’s working on a cat version of VAD).

Our VAD was borne from Scott’s work with war veterans from the war in Iraq, who came back with radiation poisoning (and likely vaccinosis!) and the VA hospitals were just giving them pain killers. His original formula helped detox these soldiers and the idea for Vital Animal Detox came from this work as we began to talk together.

Join Dr. Treadway and I for an interesting journey into the world of natural detox.

The shownotes for this episode can be found here: https://VitalAnimal.com/7