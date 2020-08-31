Dr. Richard Pitcairn: A virologist looks at viruses and immunity

#002 You probably know Dr. Pitcairn as the author of Dr. Pitcairn's Complete Guide to Natural Health for Dogs and Cats. It was this book that helped me offer something natural to my new clients as I transitioned to a holistic practice in the early 90's. Raw, balanced diets made a huge difference in my patients, and this book had the recipes to make the food.



Then, he took on a new role in 1992 for me, when he taught the first Professional Course in Veterinary Homeopathy. That was a serious world changing course of study for me, and helped me redefine health, disease, and medicine. Homeopathy became my #1 treatment modality from that point forward to today.



I asked Richard to come on today to talk about his years as a virologist/immunologist, when he taught epidemiology and got his PhD at Washington State, before homeopathy had even dawned for him.



Why talk viruses and immunity with a famous homeopathic vet?



You definitely want to know where these little creatures fit into the world and how our immune systems have learned to deal with them effectively. And what modern medicine brings to that protection system.



You won't want to miss this discussion. Understanding this helps you keep your animals (and you, of course) safe and healthy and truly VITAL.



