Dr. Pitcairn: would you inject a disease?

#010 Have you ever thought of giving a vaccine as giving a disease? Dr. Pitcairn talks us through the logic and how we’ve been tricked into thinking that we are only helping our animals when we give a vaccine.

This helped Dr. Pitcairn discover the significance of vaccination in trying to cure his chronically ill patients many years ago. When they got well only to a point, he began to wonder if “vaccinosis” was at work (the illness that comes after a vaccine).

Does “giving the disease” by injection also explain why pets who’ve been injected with a killed rabies vaccine often change their behavior as well? Once content to be home, they now want to wander, or eat strange things, or seem more edgy or even downright aggressive.

You’ll see vaccines in a new light when you listen to this episode. With the understanding of Dr. Hahnemann’s homeopathy, so much more starts to make sense about how vaccination is anything but a benign procedure.

