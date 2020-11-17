Dr. Madalyn Ward: Horses -- feeding their needs, vaccine concerns

#012 Dr. Madalyn Ward has been working with horses since well before vet school and joined a conventional equine practice early on.

We both graduated in 1980 and our paths crossed first in 1992 when we both joined the first Professional Course in Veterinary Homeopathy, taught for graduate veterinarians by Dr. Richard Pitcairn, in Eugene, OR. She traveled from Austin and I from Maui repeatedly for a year’s study (5 or 6 trips as I recall).

After that training, her practice changed fundamentally, as did mine.

When it came time for me to move to Austin, Dr. Ward graciously offered me a place to practice and her small animal clients, as she was too busy with the horses at that point.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

In the episode, Dr. Ward takes on two of the commonest horse health management issues:

how to feed horses appropriate to their “always browsing” nature how to think about vaccinations in this, probably the most over vaccinated species

One of the most amazing revelations to me from her interview: these huge beasts can benefit from very small doses of whole food supplements. One might think an animal weighing 1000lbs or more would need a ton of supplements compared to a dog, she’s seen the opposite to be true!



For the show notes and links to this episode, please visit: http:/VitalAnimalhttps://VitalAnimal.com/12