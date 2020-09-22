Dr. John Robb Titers and Immune Certificates

#004 Dr. John Robb joins me and shares a lot of helpful knowledge on titers in pets. He’d like to see titers accepted widely by all licensing authorities as a means of preventing over-vaccination.



Listen in as Dr. Robb shares these gems with us:

02:34 “The titer tells us the pet has already achieved immunity. So there’s no benefit from the vaccine…you’re injecting something that can only harm, with no benefit. That’s malpractice, in my opinion.”

04:34: “I don’t really agree with the numbers game, because the lowest titer is the same immunity as the highest titer.”

05:06: “Dr. Schultz (Univ of Wis immunologist, Dr. Ron Schultz) said it best, ‘It should be a yes or no answer.’ …If your pet has any measurable antibodies…it’s a pregnancy test, you are or you are not (immune), period.”

17:32: “One state requires a titer: Hawaii. Because they know the vaccine certificate doesn’t tell you that the dog is immune. And since they don’t have rabies in Hawaii, you can’t get in there without a titer.…when it becomes real, like ‘we don’t want to have rabies here,’ you better have a titer to prove your pet’s immune.”



At Dr. Robb’s website, ProtectThePets.com, you’ll learn how you can save money on titer testing and get his official “Immune Certificate” for your animal. Also there are petitions to help you get your state’s legislatures to change their out of date rabies laws and letters you can use to write individual law makers.



