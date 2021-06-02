Could YOU start a titer clinic?

#034 Titer clinic: Lisa Rosamino is ready to start one now that COVID-19 pressures are letting up for her pet food buying club.

She learned about titers from Dr. John Robb and me but wanted to make it easier for her many pet food customers to get that testing done easily and affordably.

If your local vet has either refused to do titer testing or made them prohibitively expensive, you’ve got options. Recent reports from listeners that some vets are even refusing to draw blood for you to get a titer done spurred me to explore titer clinics as a viable workaround.

Tune in to see what it takes and maybe you can organize a titer clinic in your neighborhood or pet store. I'll bet you could do this!

I also review why yearly titers are both unnecessary and potentially dangerous if you don’t fully understand this test's results.

For more help on titer testing and further understanding, be sure to visit the show notes for this episode at https://VitalAnimal.com/34