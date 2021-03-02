CBD: Wide potential to help all

#027 My guest is Zac Pilossoph, DVM, who’s wearing several hats these days but I asked him on to share his knowledge about cannabis and its application in pet health. His curiosity about this plant has lead him to take advantage of repeated educational opportunities so that he can help champion its use for your animals.

What are cannabinoids, the compounds we are hearing so much about that are present in this plant?



And why does every animal with a spine, us included, have a widely distributed “endocannabinoid” system that helps us maintain homeostasis, that balanced state where we both feel great and function as Nature intended?



Dr. Zac calls this the "Master Regulatory System," and sees it as the perfect complement to the immune system we know to be so immune in surveillance.



Listen in to find out what frontiers of CBD use in animals are exciting Zac and learn how you can do your due diligence in this "Wild West" of cannabis supplements we find ourselves in.



For more links and a chance to comment on what you've heard, be sure to stop in to the show notes for this episode at https://VitalAnimal.com/27



