How Honoring Moms Changed a Practice

This is a repost of a very important video from a brother of another mother, Dr. Paul Thomas, shared from Children’s Health Defense (and discovered from a tweet from Barb Loe of the National Vaccine Information Center).

Being a solo homeopathic vet for most of my career, I really had no idea how a pediatrician practice looked. When we had younguns, we never used such a person for their “well being.”

I’ve long respected Dr. Paul, as I knew he was a mindful doctor who’d stopped vaccinations in his patient population.

What I didn’t know was how he came to that kind of “alternative” practice.

Histories Differ, Goals the Same

Homeopathy’s Revelation

When I studied homeopathy with Dr. Richard Pitcairn in ‘92-93, my entire world changed. I realized I had learned nothing substantial in vet school about health and disease, and I certainly never learned anything about vaccines being dangerous.

Early on, my teacher explained how homeopathy could cure the most stubborn cases, those that allopathic medicine fell flat on.

We heard case after inspiring case of cure, often in animals who’d been failing for years, all while their pet parents were shelling out thousands of dollars to conventional veterinary medicine.

But also in that first module of five, we learned that vaccination itself was a significant cause of illness.

So significant, in fact, that sick animals who’d been vac’d could not be cured until and unless some “vaccinosis remedies” were used at some point in their path to a homeopathic cure.

From that point forward, I said no more.

My goal was vital animals, wildly healthy, naturally disease resistant and long lived, and it was now painfully apparent that vaccines weren’t going to get them to that glorious state.

Bottom Line Impacts

Dr. Paul Thomas started from a different vantage point: Honoring the wishes of his parents.

If they wanted to follow the CDC schedule to the letter, he gave them what they asked for, right on time.

Later, he evolved to delaying some vaccines, going against the schedule a bit, as he saw it being safer for the kids. He wrote a book for those parents.

And, as more pediatricians got adamant that The Schedule Must Be Followed! (and kicked parents out who wouldn’t follow it!) his practice attracted more and more parents who’d chosen not to vaccinate their kids. At all.

He honored their wishes as well, as he’d started to read some reports of vaccine side effects that were worrying.

It wasn’t until he saw his bottom line lose a million dollars (!) that he began to realize how much his large, heavily staffed practice benefitted from multiple payments coming from Big Pharma for every vaccinated patient!

I’ll let him tell the rest of the story, including the vaxxed vs unvaxxed findings in kids, the SIDS epidemic that never touched his unvaccinated population, and some straight talk about how social pressure to get yourself vaccinated (for “the common good”) is 100% bogus when you look at the facts.

Here’s to finding out how to keep our patients well, by what ever path leads us there.

And heres to you, parents of small humans or pets or horses, who are at any point along the line of realization that vaccines are far more risk than benefit.