You don’t notice your dog getting older all at once.

It’s little things.

Shep takes an extra second before jumping into the car.

The walk gets a little shorter.

He sleeps a little longer afterward.

Maybe a few gray hairs appear around that face you still remember as a puppy.

None of it feels big enough to worry about.

Until one day...

You realize your dog is getting older.

And the questions start changing.

What should he be eating now?

Is that stiffness normal?

How much exercise is too much?

Is he uncomfortable, or just tired?

And, most importantly: what if he’s “due” for more vaccines?

That last one is why I took part in the Senior Dog Care Summit a few years back, with a number of wise colleagues. And now it’s back. Oldie but goodie.

From August 18–21, my classmate Dr. Ava Frick is hosting and 23 senior dog care experts are having the conversations most don’t think about until you need them.

Nutrition.

Pain.

Mobility.

Exercise.

Healthy aging.

Shots.

And eventually, how to make the harder decisions with love.

It’s completely free to join.

And whether your dog is already a senior or those years still feel far away...

This is worth knowing before you need to know it.

Click on the image or this link to get the scoop and join us:

Hope to “see” you there.

WF