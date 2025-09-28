Vital Animal Substack

Lori
5h

Blessings and Peace to you on your Fall Sadhana Dr. Will. Thank you for the video on the Dabbawalas! I learned something new today. The KISS method never goes out of style or at least should not.

Excellent article today and especially the part of making sure the vaccines (of any kind) are drawn up in front of the pet parent in the exam room. Ask to see the vaccine stickers on the vaccine vials to make sure you are not getting the NXT vaccine and that they are not making an error and giving DA2PP when it should be Rabies for example. I have seen too many errors happen bc people are not paying attention to the task at hand. And always make sure to get INFORMED CONSENT.

Pesticides and Insecticides (that damn Glyphosate and Paraquat) are also detrimental to us and our pets (flea/tick preventatives) along with the sacred bee population. Without bees, famines will be inevitable unfortunately.

Thanks for the heads up on the Homeopathy course! So excited and will check it out:}.

You are truly a gift to all of us and we thank you with all our hearts. Stay safe, healthy and happy Dr. Will.

Cara C.
4h

A fact not many people mention in regards to bee loss is that not allowing bees to make their own foundation and providing them with up-scaled comb (usually, plastic, to boot) so that the honey cells are larger, also results in unnaturally large bees. These bees are unable to fit into medicinal flowers and their exoskeletons have larger gaps where the mites can attach.

Also feeding sugar instead of letting the bees keep their honey, and moving them around continually are stressors

