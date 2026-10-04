Vital Animal Substack

Vital Animal Substack

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Pam's avatar
Pam
Oct 4Edited

Vaccinosis. A diagnosis that brought me to tears when the homeopathic vet said my poor Wizard’s brain was on fire: uncontrollable rage at fast loud cars, zooming bikes, strange dogs during walks; couldn’t sit still while outside in the yard, chasing shadows until, if not stopped, he would pass out. Years of reward-based training and calming tonics couldn’t get a handle on it.

It took a year of dosing with two homeopathic vets and three different remedies.

The result: a dog no one in the neighbourhood recognized because he was so calm. He actually formed regular friendships with other dogs on our walks - his tail wagging him with excitement instead of rage when he saw them.

Happy tears when he went in the yard with me one warm summers day and calmly laid down to simply take in the world around him.

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3 replies by Will Falconer, DVM and others
Melody's avatar
Melody
Oct 4Edited

thanks Dr Falconer, love your emails and advice. stopped vaccinating years ago, both for Schatzi and myself.

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