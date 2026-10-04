Felines tortured with sensations: causation a mystery? Vaccine Adverse Effects: who’s at greater risk? Diabetes in carnivores? Whoa. Awe is worth watching for Research confirms it: Nature Rocks! Along the Natural Path

Cats with haywire nervous systems

Feels like my wires are crossed…

Has your cat ever gone into sudden physical spasms or seem like she’s being bitten by insects when none are present? Twitching, rippling skin?

The official diagnostic label is “feline hyperesthesia syndrome” and conventional vets are a bit mystified by it, it seems, at least as to cause.

Todays Veterinary Practice had an article on it recently. In it, you’ll see a striking video of a cat in the throes of an attack.

“Feline hyperesthesia syndrome (FHS) is characterized by episodic rippling or twitching of the skin, agitation, and self-directed grooming or biting.”

I’d occasionally see these poor cats in practice.

I didn’t guess about the cause. This is a convulsive sort of presentation, so I assumed it was vaccinosis (a 150 year old term meaning “illness stemming from vaccination.”)

Herky jerky skin, agitation, these poor cats were examples of one of vaccinosis’ commonest symptoms: “brain on fire.” It’s not unusual to see nervous system symptoms in the vaccinated.

History Speaks Volumes

Epilepsy has long been associated with vaccination, at least by the homeopathic doctors.

There’s a rubric (symptom) listed in many of the homeopathic repertories under general symptoms, “Convulsions, vaccination, after” that shows two of the chief vaccinosis remedies: silica and thuja.

Hyperesthesia is different, but on the same continuum of neurologic disease as epilepsy.

History can help us connect the dots on causation.

Homeopathic physician J. Compton Burnett presented many vaccinosis cases from his work during smallpox vaccine mandates in Britain.

You can still access his little book, Vaccinosis and Its Cure by Thuja (1884) and get a sense of the great suffering he witnessed in his practice in vaccinated patients. (If that link fails you in Google Books, any homeopathic bookseller will have it in paperback, very affordably)

Many of the good doctor’s patients suffered neurologically, with severe headaches, neuralagia, and paresis (partial paralysis).

One case in particular mirrors this feline condition that conventional medicine just can’t seem to find the cause for:

Observation XVI: Spinal irritation. Woman of 29, vaccinated five times. Symptoms included a very tender, painful spine, twitchings, pain all down the back, and chilliness. After thuja: “my back is very much better… I am so much stronger.” Later took up lawn tennis.

More recent history

There was an entire book written on variations of this neurologic impairment in human medicine called Vaccination, Social Violence, and Criminality: The Medical Assault on the American Brain, by Harris L. Coulter (1990, North Atlantic Books).

Coulter revealed the pertussis vaccine (the P in DPT) was known to cause a low grade encephalitis.

In practice, my homeopathic colleagues and I often saw ADHD in vaccinated dogs. You know these guys: it’s either hard to focus or they are ultra-focused on one thing to the point of distraction and ignoring interaction.

And the rise of ADHD in kids paralleled the greatly increased number of vaccinations added to the childhood schedule in the 80’s.

Treatment outcomes

More germane, in my mind, was the response of these cats (hyperesthesia) and dogs (ADHD) to well known vaccinosis remedies, thuja among them.

We’d often begin a chronic case with one of these remedies and see the nervous system come back into an orderly balance, along with several of the patient’s other symptoms dropping off.

So, if you have a cat that seems to be having the heebie jeebies and resembling the poor cat in the video, your first stop should be hiring a qualified homeopathic vet. Here’s how to start your search, but be choosy, as “homeopathic vet” (like “holistic vet”) can be a self-assigned label…

Drugs, as with anything chronic, won’t get your mini-cheetah to a cured state from hyperesthesia. That’s what I’ve long called conventional medicine’s “dirty little secret.”

From the article in the conventional journal,

“Clients should be counseled that the realistic goal is usually better control of episode frequency, severity, and self-trauma rather than complete cure.”

At least they admit it…

Cure is best defined as complete resolution of the illness without continuing medication, and a general wide-ranging improvement in the whole patient.

I’ll submit no drug or series of drugs and/or surgery will ever bring such laudatory results to a patient, human or animal.

Homeopathy can and, in trained experienced hands, does.

Vaccines Cause Side Effects. Duh.

Mom, mom! You saw my breed on the list, right? We need to maintain that vaccine hesitancy, okay?

One needs to be aware of “vaccine adverse events” in both animals and people.

Conventional medicine still tries to paint these as rare and mild, but when we look deeper, we see that’s often not the case. I had enough experience in 40+ years in practice to have long placed vaccination as your #1 most important decision to be wise about.

Epilepsy, for instance can be a life-long example of an adverse event that ruins one’s life and starts a constant search for how to control the seizures.

Clinician’s Brief published this some time ago: Understanding Risk for Vaccine Adverse Effects in Dogs

A brief takeaway is worth keeping in mind, which I’ll tease apart from this summary paragraph:

“…studies found AE rates increased with inverse body weight, female sex, history of neuter, younger age, and increasing number of vaccines administered per visit. French bulldogs and dachshunds had the highest AE rates by breed in the current study. A separate literature review found 5 studies that showed consistent, although often weak, evidence that reduced body size correlates with enhanced risk for vaccine-associated AEs.3 AE risk was higher (adjusted odds ratio, >1.3) for rabies and canine distemper virus/canine adenovirus-2/canine parainfluenza virus/canine parvovirus vaccines and lower (adjusted odds ratio, ≤1.01) for Bordetella and canine influenza vaccines. Historically, rabies vaccines have higher levels of protein components, possibly contributing to higher overall AE rates.

So, let’s break that down:

The smaller the dog, the greater the likelihood of an AE (adverse event, or negative side effect)

Females have a greater likelihood than males

Neutered animals do as well, and the younger animals are more susceptible

Let’s put those two together now: the younger an animal is neutered, the worse their health outcomes. Let them sexually mature before you neuter, IF you choose to neuter based on the research showing concerns .

Some breeds are more susceptible (highlighted above)

Some vaccines are worse than others for causing AEs: Rabies and the combo-wombo DHLPP shots (most used in every vet practice) top the list



Elsewhere, we’re seeing the Covid-19 shots are causing ongoing mayhem in the people who took them, and vaccine hesitancy has grown as a result. This wariness in people is carrying over to veterinary practices.

And the vet community is concerned… as you might imagine.

Diabetes. In Cats??

Diabetes has become quite common in pets of late, compared to the late 70’s when our only exposure to it were two Beagle siblings who’d been donated to our U. Of Missouri Vet Teaching Hospital.

The species that mirrors the human cases concern me the most: it’s cats!

A Disease Caused by Humans

If it’s not already obvious, you’ll never find a wild cousin of the domestic cat (bobcat, lynx, cougar, etc.) with this disease.

Even the zoo keepers know how to avoid it in their big cat populations: feed them a prey-like diet, based on raw meat, appropriately balanced with calcium and other goodies.

So, what’s going on with our domestic cats?

Kibble, in a word.

Ever met a cat who didn’t love it like a crack head craves crack cocaine?

And what makes every kibble stick together in that food-like particle that tink-tink-tinks into the bowl and signals every cat in the household to come running?

Starch. A long string of sugars, held together by chemical bonds, which are easily broken down upon digestion.

How much starch do you suppose the wild cats or domestic big cats get to eat?

Answer: None. Nada. Bupkis.

But, just as freely available carbs do in people, they create insulin resistance in cats along with obesity and all the downhill consequences of ruined metabolism.

Symptoms of concern

In cats, like in diabetic people, you’ll see some combination of the following:

Drinking LOTS of water

Consequently, lots of urine! (flooding the litter box)

Lethargy

Poor hair coat, the “unkempt” look

It’s late in the game if you’re seeing these, and time for a vet visit to get a definitive diagnosis.

As is always the case, prevention is far better than treatment.

Diet changes prevent diabetes (& even reverse it!)

Worth remembering: cats are all classified as “obligate carnivores,” meaning they’ve evolved to be prey eaters.

The cats who will [*checks notes*] NEVER see this disease are those svelte hunters who, even if they are domesticated and running their own households, know food to be raw, fresh, and varied.

THEY come running when Mom is preparing their bowl.

Kibble addicted cats can be a challenge to make the shift. But I’ve got you covered.

Go to your favorite podcast site (or go here: Vital Animal Podcast) and search for Kasie Maxwell. She’s the founder of SFRaw, a large group who feeds their pets raw food in the San Francisco area.

I interviewed her twice and the second time, we focused entirely on cats and “making the jump” to raw feeding.

Once you successfully see the results of that switch (give it a few weeks, it can be that fast), you’ll never return to kibble.

And your cats can quietly drop out of the diabetes at risk group and shine on as Vital Animal Ambassadors.

“Hey, wow! How’d you get Max so shiny? He looks amazing!!”

And out goes another ripple…

Two Minutes of Awe

Maybe you’ve seen this for reals when you’ve been outside on the earth.

Or maybe a video is your only source.

No matter. Behold one of the great mysteries of Nature: murmuration.

One more (with lovely music added):

Starlings in huge masses, wheeling and circling and not running into each other.

And no one bird could appreciate the pattern that we are gifted with, we mere earth bound creatures.

Often considered a pest bird, this gives you another perspective.

It’s good to be in awe, and science even proves it. See the next piece to discover how that’s shown up.

Research: Nature Heals Us

Here’s the enticing headline: Can Sitting by a Window Steady Your Blood Sugar?

Can you resist it?

As an insulin resistant guy (who got there from years of zero boundaries on eating sweets but never getting fat), I couldn’t.

But the promises are real and go beyond blood sugar control (though estimates say 80% of us are insulin resistant, so I’d not dismiss this if you don’t know if you’re in the 80 or the 20…).

You may have noticed how I urge you to get outside in nature when I wrap up a newsletter.

Well, Laurie Marbas, MD brings us the research in this post on Substack.

She’s got 5 things of interest for your health (and some obviously will apply to your animals as well), but I’ll entice you with the intro to just one:

Healthy older adults were asked to take at least one fifteen minute walk outside every week for two months. Half of them were also told to look for awe, the feeling you get in front of something vast that is hard to take in.

How often do we allow awe to enter us?

As you’ll see, the group that did had a sweet payoff for looking for it.

When I take my morning bike rides, I purposely choose routes that are loops, so I’m constantly seeing a variety of things, people, animals, and plants along the way.

I’d still get the exercise benefit if I just looped around city streets (where I could actually go faster and get more physical than the challenging rural roads I take).

And this research confirms that I’m on to something…

Enjoy, and see if you’re inspired to change some simple habits in your life.

Along the Natural Path

Sometimes a bovine coffee klatsch just has to take place right on the road. Probably no one of this group wanted to bother cleaning house and formally inviting the others… but when you’re a cow, you’ve always got a snack handy (burrrp!)

Hey, what’s happenin? Hush, it’s same old, same old. We’re tired, we’re gonna catch a few winks before the traffic picks up…

The rice in my environs is starting to show promise. And those “early birds” who planted before their neighbors are likely grinning inwardly now.

You’re a man outstanding in your field, brother

And though signs of Fall’s approach rarely mean trees shedding leaves here in India, this heady plant tells it loud and clear every year:

And if conditions are right and the morning dew hasn’t dried off yet, you could easily take an informal roadside bath by wandering through these, as the seed heads bow to the weight of 93% humidity.

If you’re overdue for that outdoor adventure, try your walk with awe in mind and let the humdrum take a back seat. The mind is a powerful thing, for good or for bad.

Maybe that’s a night outing, as my calendar reminds me “Saturn Crazy Bright” is tonight. It says that ringed planet is “in opposition,” i.e. at its closest point to earth. And even a small telescope will be able to pull in some rings and a few saturnian moons.

And maybe it’s just a walk in your own neighborhood, but looking at it more deeply, seeking some awe. Even perhaps it’s on your belly, watching a beetle hard at work, tugging something that weighs a lot more than his own body does.

I always loved Fall, perhaps as much or more than the rest. Crisp apples that came from visiting an actual orchard, where there were varieties you never saw at the Piggly Wiggly. Or freshly squeezed cider that had a defined shelf life before it turned to vinegar. Leaves that crunched under foot, and burned slowly in piles, releasing a smoke like no other.

And the colors! OMG! Even though they never kept well, it didn’t stop me from ironing over the best leaves with, what was it? Waxed paper?? It was like the disappointment of capturing a lightening bug in a jar. Dumb humans. Just enjoy it for what it is, and see the wonder undisturbed, how about?

Well, it’ll be late November in UP before the flannel shirts and corduroys come out, so enjoy your head start. And if you’re down under, you’re likely past that early flush of green, but there’s still wonders to be found.

Until next time, stay the course, keep your eyes open, feed your near wild ones like their wild cousins and be wisely hesitant accepting all that’s offered in the name of “prevention.”

I’ll see you in a couple of weeks, but more often in Substack, so be sure you’ve subscribed there. Who knows what interesting stuff will strike a chord and get a share?

And hey, the comments below are for you. Take advantage.

All my best to you and those innocents in your care,

WF