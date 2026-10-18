New gut/brain research: dogs Merck: Doc, please push our flu RNA jab, c’mon Clarity on veterinary RNA Yes WHEY! Food probiotic source (stinky but good!) Along the Natural Path

Dogs, Alzheimers and the Gut

We talked about the gut microbiome effecting the brain (and vice versa) in our late August issue, so this recent research will just be another wrinkle.

A small study appeared in JAVMA looking at “fecal transplants” in dogs who were in cognitive decline.

The parallels between Canine Cognitive Decline and human Alzheimers are significant. So, anything showing promise in improving dog brains can help us to better understand dementia in humans and perhaps develop better treatments.

This is the published work (link, too):

One of the researchers was Holly Ganz, who’s been on my radar for a few years due to her work in this area. She’s part of a company called Animal Biome.

To more clearly define the methods used,

Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) describes the transfer of fecal material from a donor with a healthy microbiome to a recipient with dysbiosis in order to shift the recipient’s microbiome to a less pathogenic state; FMT can be achieved via administering oral capsules of freeze-dried material, via endoscopy, or via enema.”

In this case, it was done by capsules, given for 90 days to the test dogs.

What was measured

The focus was on cognition in this study.

Fecal samples and cognitive (disorientation, impaired social interactions, sleep disturbance, house soiling, learning and memory loss, activity changes, and anxiety and fear [DISHAA]) assessments were completed at baseline and on days 30, 60, and 90.”

In addition, there was a focus on gut health through the study period.

Wild card in the margins

Diets were mentioned in passing: all the dogs were on kibble, no uniform brand, but you well know what kibble has been found to contain, right?

Byproducts (everything from the meat world unfit for human consumption)

4-D meats (animals dead, diseased, dying, or disabled at slaughter)

Dog muscle (gulp, true…)

Pentobarbital (the drug we use to euthanize)

And, unless stringent organic standards are followed, glyphosate is there, no question.

As you might imagine, any number of these, along with kibble’s gross over heating and processing, might negatively effect gut microbiomes.

So…

The results

The sample size was exceedingly small, making it hard to draw conclusions, but there were some encouraging results.

11 dogs were initially signed up. One of them developed diarrhea after taking the poop capsules, so was dropped from the study.

Of the remaining 10, 4 owners failed to report their final 90 day results, so their results weren’t recorded.

So, now we’re down to 6 study animals (n = 6 in research lingo).

The researchers tracked two parameters:

Fecal flora changes to get a bead on gut health Behavioral shifts in the treatment group (there was no placebo group)

In the final analysis, 4 dogs showed improvement in their measured mental yardsticks, while two worsened.

Two dogs (dogs 5 and 6) had taken antibiotics in the past 6 months.”

And, no surprise, these two were the ones who worsened, even with 90 days of gut enhancement.

Those who improved both scored higher on their behavioral tests and showed more gut flora diversity. The latter is a good measure of gut health: more species is always a winner.

Antibiotics: not to be taken lightly

Over the decades, I’ve heard people with a certain easy breezy attitude towards antibiotics. And you likely well know this is perhaps the most widely over-prescribed class of drugs today.

From the common cold to sore throats to all manner of CYA (cover yer butt) prescribing in animals, they are looked at as miraculous and yet somehow benign.

And that’s not even touching on livestock getting fed antibiotics “prophylactically” while living in filthy, crowded conditions.

The nonchalance in people often sounds something like this:

Yeah, I took a round of zithro but I took probiotics, too, as I know the drugs can damage my gut flora.”

Whoa. That’s never made sense to me. You, either? I sure hope so.

For one thing, while on antibiotics (which are indiscriminate killers of bacteria), those probiotics are being nuked. Duh.

And here’s further proof that the negative effects on the gut persist.

Even after 90 days (!) of not just a few guesswork probiotic species but actual healthy gut flora transplants from other dogs, these two with the history of antibiotics worsened. While the other test dogs improved.

So, while this is a small study and more research is needed, we can take these points to heart.

Gut flora enhancement can positively effect cognition in dogs (and likely in people) and Antibiotic use has long term negative effects

p.s. I’ve got a nice interview with my colleague Dr. Odette Suter who uses Animal Biome and other forms of FMT in her patients. Take us along in your earbuds:

p.p.s. Keep in mind, it’s estimated ~80% of our immune system resides in the gut, so keeping a happy, diverse population of beneficial flora going down there is in our best interests.

Merck Sounds Desperate

A recent email from Merck suggests their latest RNA “particle” shot for canine flu isn’t exactly winning sales awards.

The subject line: “One Dog is All it Takes”

Oh oh. Sounds like they’re take the low road…

They try to paint the scary scenario of creeping infections out to get the dog population:

Last week, a dog came in with a mild cough, nothing alarming at first glance.

Bright, alert, tail still wagging. It could have been anything; kennel cough,

irritation, or just a passing bug. And here’s the challenge with canine influenza: clinical signs often look like other respiratory diseases. That means dog flu can move quietly before anyone realizes what it is. [Booga booga! -Ed.] Now imagine this scenario: that same dog was at daycare three days earlier, sat in your waiting room for 20 minutes, interacted with staff and surfaces, and

then went home to a household with another dog. Suddenly, one case becomes

several potential exposures.”

Gak! What can we do, Merck? Do you have any answers for us?

History worth a review

If you weren’t aware, dog flu made the rounds a decade back and prompted me to create several blog posts on it, and social media and main stream media was all aglow with “epidemic” headlines.

Even though, truth be told, 80% of cases were mild…

As I’d seen some cured cases with homeopathy, I alerted an Austin news station, figuring this would help people relax and know there were sound, safe treatment options now.

The witless TV reporter who came to interview me (and Sara, my dedicated client who dutifully brought Mica, her Akita, all healthy after a remedy cured her flu) ignored the homeopathic cure and went with “get yer vaccines, pet parents!”

So, the whole “news”cycle ended up as usual with the predictable fear porn and push to vaccinate all dogs everywhere.

And, much like the human flu, the vaccine was a nothing burger. At the time, the existing vaccine was made from a different strain, even.

Duh.

More RNA shots? You bet! Cha-ching!

Merck seemed to ignore all the horrible press and side effects resulting from the mRNA Covid shot and souped up their very own RNA flu vaccine, called Nobivac® NXT Canine Flu H3N2.

You’d had to have really bought in to the Covid jab propaganda campaign of “safe and effective!” (neither of which claim turned out to have a modicum of truth) to spend research money on another RNA platform injection.

Maybe they figured the Covid propaganda umbrella had fooled enough people, irrespective of the facts of not working to prevent spread and clearly having serious side effects, that the market was wide open.

Predictably, like most new infectious diseases, the flu incidence in dogs settled way down after the initial spread through show circuits and kennels to where it’s a low level coughing disease that most are immune to.

But Merck has to sell it, you see? And so, the email wraps up its fear campaign with a clear call to action to get vets on board and ordering:

Prevention matters even in low case periods as dog flu doesn’t need high case counts to create disruption in an already busy clinic. Every touchpoint matters: Front desk: Is your pup up to date on flu protection?

Technicians: Reinforce risk factors during intake

DVMs: Position flu vaccination as part of a complete respiratory protocol

Practice managers: Ensure consistent messaging across the team”

So, if your vet was swayed by this campaign of Merck’s, be ready to be accosted on several fronts at your next visit. Get your Vitamin N ready (NO.)

But, before you cross that threshold, you may want to scope out the homeopathic recommendations, which was the good news the media in Austin, during peak outbreak time chose to ignore.

If dog flu prevention is on your radar, I’ve put my findings into a free report, part of the package when you join our free Vital Animal Pack. Here’s the shortcut.

Rabies Shots: RNA now?

Whoa! Hang on there! What’s in that syringe?

Since we’ve touched on Merck’s RNA dog flu shot, let’s get some clarity on their rabies gene therapy, as many seem to think it’s rolled out everywhere and it has not.

Worse yet, I’ve seen people bemoaning “all vet vaccines are now RNA” and they very clearly are not.

So, let’s get clear. “Just the facts, ma’am,” as that Dragnet dick used to say.

First, rabies and RNA

As rabies is the one zoonotic disease that’s got some mandate pressure behind it, it’s important to know your options.

As my Rabies: Knowledge is Power students are discovering, one option is avoiding the rabies vaccines, “law” or not, but that’s beyond scope outside of that course.

Let’s say you’re faced with “gotta get that rabies shot” and you’re deciding what options there are within that can of worms.

It depends first on where you live.

Most obviously, if you’re reading this from Hawaii, UK, NZ, or Australia, you are in rabies-free areas and none of this need concern you. If you’re moving to Hawaii, it does.

Vets in Canada have had access to this new “vaccine,” called Nobivac NXT Rabies, for several months now, while in the U.S. it’s been held back. Unavailable. Not in use.

[Putting RNA “vaccine” in quotes? Why? It’s really gene therapy, unlike any vaccine as we know it. See my first article for the skinny on how this is not only bragged about, but how it’s hoped it will work, and how far the research hasn’t gone.]

U.S. vs “other”

If your vet practices in the States, he or she will not have this RNA rabies available to use on your animals.

As of October 2026, this is the reality for US pets:

No US launch date has been publicly announced for Nobivac NXT Rabies.

The key evidence that it’s still not available:

• USDA database (last updated June 2026) still lists the product with “No distributor specified” — meaning no US distribution channel is active. If vets can’t buy it, they can’t install it in any animal, right?

• Merck’s USA website (updated February 2026) still lists only the traditional inactivated NOBIVAC 3-Rabies (the killed virus, old style vaccine) under its rabies product pages; the NXT Rabies version is absent.

• Merck’s most recent public statement (December 2025) attributed the delay to “contractual obligations” — likely tied to existing distribution agreements for their conventional NOBIVAC Rabies line.

The other NXT products (Canine Flu H3N2, Feline Leukemia/FeLV) launched in the US in 2024, and Merck continues expanding the platform in other regions (e.g., a new NXT HCPChFeLV combo vaccine was just approved in Europe in July 2026), but the rabies product remains held back in the US specifically.

What will you choose?

Now that you know the reality that’s been in place since the rollout of these jabs, your best bet if you feel you must vaccinate, is to specify the “TF” or thimerosal free version of the killed virus vaccine.

As I’ve pointed out elsewhere, that’s not a solid guarantee that mercury is completely absent, as “excipients” can contain that toxic material. And excipients are closely held secrets manufacturers get a pass on.

So, keep your eyes and ears open, but the rabies RNA shots are clearly NOT for sale in the US to date.

When they finally are, I’d avoid them like the plague.

Which, wait? Weren’t we all supposed to be scared of plague again, cuz it’s making a come back?

Sorry, I just can’t keep up these days… 😉

Tasty Tips: Real Probiotics!

No news here: food is medicine!

I would always rather you feed food that focuses on a need rather than searching out a capsule.

And so it is with probiotics.

The natural food source is out there, but you have to dig a bit to find it.

It definitely won’t be in the Piggly Wiggly.

It’s called tripe. And what you’re looking for is not the bleached funny looking variety:

Yes, it’s part of the fore stomachs a cow sends all her food through, but the white one has been de-stinked and sold for (I dunno? soup making, maybe?)

No, that’s sterile and you want the green tripe, the one that’ll smell up your kitchen and probably pull your dog in there like a tractor beam.

Hey Butch, I think you got more than the reticulum there, but hey, we’re beggars: we’ll Take IT.

Sources will likely be small butchers, the ones with the unusual meats, the guys who butcher deer every year (deer would have tripe! Wild, foraging fore stomach? Can’t beat that…).

And last I knew, there were a few adventurous sellers in the dog food market, so if you know of one of these, please share names in the comments below this issue. We’re all eyeballs!

How often, how much?

Hey, it’s food, but I’d probably start a bit slow if your dog has never eaten tripe.

Maybe a peanut sized chunk to Chucky Chihuahua and a walnut to Wally Weimaraner.

Then watch for easy digestion vs gassiness, and check stools for a few to be sure they’re handling it well.

When you see all’s well and any brief storms have passed, offering tripe could be a daily practice.

Considering that a wolf wouldn’t go for that part above liver or heart, I’d keep the amount pretty small over time.

It’s potent. And the stronger it stinks, likely the more probiotic bennies it’s got!

You can do this! Food as medicine! Yeah!

Yes, WHEY!

Pardon me while I veer off from the animal world a bit to mention I’ve just tasted an amazing whey powder that my co-founded company Venjenz just introduced to the market.

Here’s what it looks like, arriving in India from the kind hands of a friend traveling from Austin:

Not particularly sold for animal use, but read on, as it may be worth considering in some cases I’ll spell out in a moment.

Why Whey?

You’ve probably seen whey powders on the market, but what makes me extra proud of what Jason Donas (friend and CEO of Venjenz) has designed here… well, several things.

Whey is typically a byproduct of cheese making. You’ve seen the old “curds and whey” split if you’ve ever had excess milk and you brought it to boiling and stirred in some lemon juice or vinegar, right?

But that whey can also be dried and is often marketed to body builders seeking more muscle mass.

It’s usually added to smoothies, comes in various flavors, and promises easy digestible protein.

Now, I’m no body builder, but as someone who’s been insulin resistant (aka pre-diabetic) for a couple of decades, I’ve come to appreciate muscle to a high degree.

Why?

Muscle burns sugar, plain and simple. While most cells need insulin to “open the door” and allow sugar in, muscle just lets it right in without calling on that hormone at all.

That’s why even a 10-15 minute walk after a meal is such a killer idea, as that exertion brings the blood glucose directly into those muscles powering your walk.

That’s much preferable to allowing your blood sugar to shoot up as you digest your meal and doze off.

Especially if you’re in the 80% of people who are in this insulin resistance camp with me.

Yeah: odds are, this includes you, unless you’re quite young, avoid sugar, potatoes, rice, and bread (which, let’s face it you probably don’t).

So, muscle: good. High blood sugar spikes: bad.

Often very bad, even if you never let it run all the way into diabetes land.

Sarcopenia

Have you heard this word? It just means muscle wasting, and it’s a normal part of bodies getting older.

I see it in my upper arms most clearly in the past 5 years of so. I’m 73.

You may have noticed it in your old dog or cat.

And, it makes sense from Nature’s perspective. We’re no longer required to go out hunting if we want to eat. We slow down and exert less, generally, so who needs those muscles when senior-itis sets in?

Well, we all could benefit from helping slow their shrinkage, if carbohydrates (i.e. sugars and starches in their many forms) are a significant part of our food intake.

More muscle, more quick sugar burn potential (as long as you get up and USE those muscles post-mealtime).

So yeah, whey.

Why THIS whey, though?

Jason was really a stickler on developing this product, as he well knew the junk he was up against. (Inside scoop: he sent it back 3 times until he was satisfied with the formulation he wanted to sell)

So, here’s what sets this one apart:

The whey source is from year round pasture raised cattle . We’re not talking California style dairy cows, packed thousands together, getting milked 3x/day by hired labor, standing in muck and living short lives due to stress and grain pushing them to hyper produce milk. These are New Zealand cows, living in God’s Country and never grain fed.

This is A2/A2 Jersey cow milk whey , so bye bye allergic reactions

Gentle processing of the whey, air drying and bleach free, so there’s no degradation that’s common in the average sack of whey powder.

Added transfer factors. You remember transfer factors? Those are the tiny immune intelligence enhancing molecules that cross species lines and bolster immunity better than anything they’ve been measured against. Jason’s got them added to this fine powder, so you’re not only getting highly usable protein, your immune system reaps benefits with each delicious gulp.

I can tell you that, from my first taste, after using other US based whey powders for about a year, I could tell this one was different.

It felt clean. It mixed easily, no clumps or lumps. And it was super smooth in digesting (and my gut’s been challenged by too many Indian parasites over the years here, so I now live with IBS. Having a pure food that doesn’t send me running for the toilet? Priceless find).

Let’s talk animals to wrap up…

I could envision this being mixed easily into healthy pet food, but for who? I see at least a few likely beneficiaries.

The old dog who’s losing his shine, his weight, and probably his resistance to illness. With high quality protein and immune support added into his food, I’d envision this being a significant boost for Bowser. Ditto for old cats, perhaps suffering kidney failure, and getting skinny, dull coated, and no longer having the energy for good grooming. When you’re admonished to feed “low protein” to these frail kitties, the underlying message is really, “The protein in kibble is downright toxic and largely unavailable.” So, yeah, you’d definitely want to limit that, right? High quality protein, like in a raw diet with this whey added makes most sense to me, and I suspect even those “can’t do milk without getting diarrhea” cats would do well on this pure addition. (If you’ve never read me writing about the “seat of the pants” experiments in cat families, here’s the Cliff Notes from the late 80’s. Raw feeding cat owners, after hearing “Only low protein!” but seeing their kidney afflicted loved ones craving the food of their raw fed housemates, would at some point give in, thinking, “Hell, you’ve got a death sentence, there’s no cure for chronic kidney disease, so have at it, Sheba…” And the result? Sheba “woke up,” starting grooming again, got more shiny and active and obviously FELT BETTER. So.) Probably even the youngsters, especially those kibble fed dogs whose owners couldn’t or weren’t ready to make the jump to raw, would benefit from a pure, highly bioavailable whey protein powder with added immune support. A bit like extra nursing, perhaps? Canine athletes! This should be a no brainer for the guys who are working dogs, or agility dogs! As it’s aimed at quick recovery in human athletes, I can’t imagine dogs like these wouldn’t have a significant edge with this added to their premium diets.

Dosing

You could dial the scoop for a human dose up or down a bit depending on your pet’s bodyweight, but it’s food, you know, so here we are again.

Don’t by shy. I’m taking a scoop a day, but will likely do that twice a day as I go further. Watch the bowels, go slow, and see what you see.

I’d love to hear if you try this with your animals, even though it’s a human supplement not aimed at pets at all. I’m confident it’s safe and I’d love to hear of any results or before/after stories you care to share. Hit me up in Substack or at support@VitalAnimal.com.

Oh, and here’s the link to this lovely stuff. Check it out.

Along the Natural Path

Should also picture those tails going about 50 mph…

It’s baby goat season here in UP, India, at least around my village. And, just as I remember them from my own goat herds, they are cute as the dickens. Curious, getting into everything, and the India farm folk actually have large hoop baskets that they drop over them when Mom needs a rest or they’re invading the hut or they just need to chill. It gives them room to stand, circle, and lie down comfortably in sight of Mom, so they do chill.

On the other extreme, this guy, who’s got to weigh a ton if he weighs a pound, lives loose in the same neighborhood:

He’s never bothering anyone, knows to keep a low profile, and being a bull (you have to see his cajones to appreciate just how obvious his bull-ness IS), what use is he?

Tractors have pretty much put the plow pulling bulls out of business in these parts, though I was lucky enough when I first came in Spring 2001 to pick potatoes in the field after a team of (smaller) bullocks plowed them up, row after row.

So, he just rests, chews cud, wanders a bit, probably browses on roadside grasses when he gets good and hungry. As cows are respected among animals, these guys can’t really be slaughtered and so they wander out their lives. Younger ones seem to be more likely to hang out with buddies, but these giants are usually loners.

The egrets must be taking advantage of a Fall hatch out of some bug I’ve yet to figure out. One tree had so many egrets this week, it looked like they were growing on the branches like white feathery fruit.

Oddly, some insects pop out in this last season before the cold spell comes.

Tiny grass hoppers are the latest. Most are about 1/4 inch long and they seem to appear out of thin air. Not there, then, boom, they’re everywhere. The ravens are seen feeding on their bodies in the mornings after a night time hopper shindig under the flood lights.

The weather’s been sterling of late here. Cool mornings when long sleeves make the bike ride comfy followed by warm but tolerable daytime where the sun feels fine. I’m actually gonna tuck out of sight around a corner by my room and get shirtless while I give this issue a final proofing. It’ll feel good to get some rays before the weathers gets too cold to sunbathe.

Where ever you find yourself on this amazing orb we call home, hurtling through space at dizzying speed but never feeling it, keep an eye on Mom Nature’s bounty around you.

And don’t forget those early am rays, so good for setting your circadian rhythm up for the day right along with Sadie’s or Speedy Underfoot’s (real name of one of my feline patients back in the day, who’s likely shuffled on to a new body by now).

I’ll be taking a break from this newsletter for several weeks now, as we’re about to go into our annual 5 week long sadhana program, joined by thousands of devotees from all over. Time for more inner stroke and letting the news go by without notice (if I can… I get more hooked here on Substack than I’d like to be…).

Catch you again after Thanksgiving,

WF

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