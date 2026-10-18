Vital Animal Substack

Vital Animal Substack

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Ruth Perryman's avatar
Ruth Perryman
Oct 18

I feed my dogs Midwest Legacy Beef's BLT (Beef, Liver & Tripe) & Ground Bone. I feed my cat their Wild Caught Whole Ground Salmon. Both are also available freeze dried.

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Wendy's avatar
Wendy
Oct 18Edited

Green tripe readily available from none other than...Texas Tripe. My dogs have been eating their food for years. They deliver all over Texas, as well as parts of Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

- Wendy Rhodes

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1 reply by Will Falconer, DVM
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