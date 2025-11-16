Vital Animal Substack

Tilly
My cat was a confirmed packaged food eater. I insisted she wouldn't change but after a second fatty liver incident and tube feeding and diabetes and CKD I discovered she could indeed cope with raw chicken thighs with a meal completer. The freeze dried raw chicken sprinkles on the top make all the difference. They have a good smell and a little crunch. You can buy chicken mince but I grind ours to make sure it's leg which is higher fat and lower phosphate. You freeze all the raw food first so that's a lot of bacteria that can't survive then their gut moves everything through faster than it would go through ours. It's not like when we eat undercooked things and they make us sick for a few days. It's true about the recovery, despite everything we still have her at 17.

8myveggies
Fabulous photo in this issue! The first one looks like a painting. I enjoy them so much. Thank you!

I switched my dog and cats to homemade raw a couple of years ago and the benefits have been off the charts. As one example I have a 16+ yr old cat who chases down a full flight of stairs to retrieve a ball and asks us to throw it repeatedly. This happens daily. If we don’t engage he drops the ball down for himself.

No lie, raw is more expensive and homemade is more work but like the vast majority of people who try it, once you see the difference it makes you wouldn’t consider stopping.

