Vital Animal Substack

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Notsothoreau's avatar
Notsothoreau
4d

I have been using DMSO on my Springer, after a vestibular incident. Vet thought it was something in the brain, rather than inner ear. On the way back home, I remembered that DMSO prevents damage after a stroke. I cleaned and applied it to his temples, then headed back to get his prescribed meds. By the I got home (hour round trip), he was fine. I use it anytime his back legs seem wobbly. I am taking the homeopathic class. I have read it's effective against seizures, which is what my old dog had.

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Sherry Stults's avatar
Sherry Stults
4d

Dr. Will, I always look forward to your newsletter, and LOVE the photos you share from wherever you are in India!

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