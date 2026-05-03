Vital Animal Substack

Vital Animal Substack

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Donna's avatar
Donna
5d

Thank you so much for including the text of Joel's short speech! I never fail to learn something new when hearing or reading something from him.

I'm forwarding the portion about cats and cancer to my partner who feels like we're abusing our cats whenever their food bowl is empty. Every meow is a pitiful cry for sustenance to him, instead of a request for some attention, which is much more likely 🙄. He is a junk food addict himself, so he projects his desperation for "food" onto our critters, sadly. Hopefully seeing someone else explain the way carnivores are supposed to eat will allow it to sink in finally...

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Denise Duncan's avatar
Denise Duncan
3d

Thank you so much for your newsletters! So much valuable information all the time! You mentioned in your next couple issues you will be covering bringing an unvaccinated puppy home, about it being with/around its vaccinated littermates etc. The problem is I am picking up a puppy in a week and a half. I am doing your course right now on nosodes, tautodes, and titers. I also have the Hahnemann laboratories Vital Animal NT Kit that I purchased from you previously. I am worried that IF I can talk the breeder out of vaccinating my puppy will it be too much for her immune system to be with all those vaccinated puppies for 4 full days before I can pick her up? Because I read in your literature that exposure is supposed to be for like 5 minutes in a high traffic area only once a week. Any and all information you can give me in this whole area would be so appreciated! Thank you in advance!

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