Vital Animal Substack

Vital Animal Substack

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Lori's avatar
Lori
3d

Apoquel, Cytopoint, Zenrelia oh my! The Unholy Trio. Great stack today Doc. Enjoy the hill station; what a gorgeous venue. I am jealous but in a very positive way, lol!

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Donna's avatar
Donna
3d

I had a cat who apparently had stomatitis, about 30 years ago. I fed kibble then, and she took a mouthful, then backed away and hissed at the food dish, then scurried away. I checked out her mouth, and she did have some gum redness and tartar. It was Thanksgiving a couple days later, and I had my leftover turkey on a table to salvage the remaining meat, and she jumped up onto the table and started plowing into the meat bits. Since she hadn't eaten well in a few days, I let her go for it until she got full and leaped down. I took her to my vet for a teeth cleaning, which I hoped would take care of the issue. He said depending on what he found, he might have to pull a couple teeth, which I agreed to, but she came out of the surgery missing most of her teeth! He never mentioned the word stomatitis.

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1 reply by Will Falconer, DVM
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