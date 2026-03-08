Vital Animal Substack

Jack Daw
2d

I was skeptical about raw feeding. The reason for my skepticism was the aggressive and judgmental attitude of raw feeding enthusiasts. I had an older dog who could not tolerate it, and believe me we tried. It always ended in bloody diarrhea and refusal to eat when the raw portion exceeded about 25% or lasted much longer than 5 days.

He ate vegetarian kibble and a cooked meat topper until the end of his 16 years when he passed in his sleep. The raw feeders insisted his diet was tantamount to animal abuse. He loved it and we learned that it was more important to listen to him than internet "experts ".

My new dog friend is young and vital. He took readily to raw food and eats a raw bone per day. He glows with health. All of the benefits you mention- teeth, breath, eyes, coat -are true. Time will tell with respect to long term benefits.

My point is this: raw is great for many, probably most. There are some who can't tolerate it. For those who can't, brow beating their caretakers is unkind and risks turning them off to a way of feeling that may help other animals in their care.

Dr. Karreman, The Organic Vet
2d

Why do we need data to show that dogs and cats can eat actual meat throughout their lifetime?

I do not need a study showing a P<.05 that dogs and cats do better eating more like how their cousins in the wild eat.

Some things are just not rocket science.

