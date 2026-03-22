Vital Animal Substack

Vital Animal Substack

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Molly's avatar
Molly
5d

I LOVE Vitamin N! Hadn't heard that before. Brilliant! No is a full sentence. Thank you for ALL you do. You are such a gift to the world.

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1 reply by Will Falconer, DVM
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
4d

All of my past dogs and cats all died of cancer and only lived about half of their normal lifespans.

After I learned and became aware of the harm that had been inflicted on them by all the meds and vaccines given to them by the veterinarian I decided to go the natural path.

Thank goodness for a nice commenter on Substack that introduced me to Dr. Will Falconer’s site a while back.

Now my last living eleven year old cat is on the natural path and I hope he lives a long healthy life !!!

Thank you Dr. Falconer for teaching us all about the proper way to care for our animals !!!

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