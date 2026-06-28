Vital Animal Substack

Vital Animal Substack

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Luc's avatar
Luc
2d

Doc, ALWAYS good information.

Do have a question. I don't remember growing up all these "sensitive" dogs with anxiety to fireworks and thunderstorms. Maybe, back in the day, they just barked alot but now we have a huge industy on "thudershirts".

What changed?

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1 reply by Will Falconer, DVM
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
2d

Will - Just wanted to say thank you for your posts. God bless you. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

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