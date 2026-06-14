Vital Animal Substack

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Valerie Leppard's avatar
Valerie Leppard
8d

Thank you from the UK for the tip about repelling ticks, much appreciated. This tea (Cistus Incanus - nice the Latin name seems to mention dogs 😎) is available in the UK from quite a few herbal tea suppliers so I’ve ordered some for my little Cavalier tick magnet Maggie. I’ll comment again when I’ve given it a few weeks’ trial.

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1 reply by Will Falconer, DVM
LizzieLandTX's avatar
LizzieLandTX
8d

Hello from the Texas Hill Country! Been reading your articles and newsletters for years. Sure wish my dog and me could have met you before you moved away to India. Thank you for continuing to educate us all. Would Cistus Incanus help prevent mites in chickens? I’d love to try this for my little flock if it’s chicken safe.

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2 replies by Will Falconer, DVM
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