Vital Animal Substack

Vital Animal Substack

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Nimble Navigator's avatar
Nimble Navigator
Jul 26

Great article! Took the poll. I was in the never use vets section. Haha! Anyway, Purina, Mars, Hills…all doggie junk food. Carbs make the dogs fat (I can always spot a kibble-fed dog, chubby sausage like body, and their gait is off), unhealthy, and it always creates dental problems. Carbs leave plaque on the teeth which eventually causes periodontal disease, bone and tooth loss. So to heck with all brands of kibble food and hooray for raw food and bones!!! 🦴

The money guys made a killing instituting insurance for dogs so why not take the next financially-lucrative step and start buying up vet practices. They’ve bought up a majority of human physicians offices. Why not dogs!

We have to think critically and not based on convenience. Making things easier has got humanity into quite a quagmire. Let’s act out of logic through our hearts and not from fear.

Hats off to another golden edition of your newsletter, Will! 🙏🏻💪🏻😊

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1 reply by Will Falconer, DVM
KC & the Sunshine's avatar
KC & the Sunshine
Jul 26

I’ve always loved and appreciated vets so I hate to throw them under the bus.

I got a new vet a couple of years ago who will do titers. They won’t tell you exactly the numbers that came back, but I could tell by the younger assistant’s expression that our dog was off the 📈 charts.

I find it hard to believe that the people who rebelled so beautifully against the king, the people who tossed all the tea into the Boston Harbor, the freedom lovers that we are, in the good old USA, so readily poke our pets, livestock and KIDS — including 2 horrific shots in our DAY OLD INFANTS, (HepB, yes a sexually transmitted disease which moms are tested for throughout pregnancy so… AND a SYNTHETIC vitamin K shot which makes the blood thick and tar like, when it needs to be thin to get into nooks and crannies to heal birth trauma). Like you said, are we BORN vaccine deficient? No. Are we born in any way pharmaceutically deficient? No. We are fearfully and wonderfully made.

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