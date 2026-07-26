NR puppy… but how about infections? Socialization: bennies when done safely Are vet corporations shooting themselves in the foot? Hills played dirty. It’s Find Out time now Tasty Tips: Quick, easy hot spot fix Along the Natural Path

New NR Puppy! But Germs??

When you head into new territory, perhaps because it’s become popular, or it lit up the social media world with cute puppy pictures, I imagine it could become unnerving if you haven’t thought carefully about the why, what, where and how that goes with it.

So it is with NR (natural rearing) puppies. A huge departure from the usual puppy offerings on the market, NR breeders have chosen to bring you a decidedly healthier choice.

A couple of recent examples prompted this writing, so let’s dig in.

Lindsey had concerns:

“I am purchasing a puppy from a raw rearing breeder. We currently have a five-year-old female Boston terrier. Her last round of vaccinations were in 2023 and we do not want to vaccinate any further as she seemed to have very adverse effects that we are still working to improve. I am concerned that my new puppy not being vaccinated could cause our female Boston terrier to get sick. Would you recommend doing nosodes for both the puppy and our adult Boston terrier for parvo and distemper? Or do you not think that would be necessary?”

A couple of thoughts should pop up about now:

1. Are puppies born vaccine deficient? Are any of us?

2. If they are protected from infectious disease by natural means (like I outline in the Smart Vaccine Alternatives Short Course), are they going to endanger a 5 year old dog in the same household?

3. How at risk is an adult dog who’s presumably lived in the real world (i.e. not raised in a high rise in NYC, eliminating on puppy pads its entire life)?

But first, kudos are in order here! (rescuers, please take your judgements elsewhere).

Lindsey is taking a big step, and one that carries an inherent promise of a better start to life for a dog.

The What and How

“Raw rearing breeder” of course could mean anything, but if it’s a dedicated NR (Natural Rearing) breeder, it typically means:

Generations of unvaccinated breeding animals

Puppies that haven’t been foolishly vaccinated too soon, like most breeders seem stuck on doing

Raw fed breeding stock, and pups that are weaned onto raw food when they’re ready

Pest control that depends on clean premises and animals so healthy they don’t attract pests

So, the “real deal” NR breeders have worked hard to bring this unique pup into the world.

The Why

Starting life in that way promises a pup that’s way healthier and likely to stay way healthier for a long, joyful life with you.

Unpolluted by the usual “prevention” that’s common with most breeders and later, most vets, I’ve seen a handful of these lucky dogs and they are a sight to behold.

Typically, they are very well balanced emotionally.

Neither hyper (like so many vaccinated animals become) nor dullards, they are interested in their world, behave well with other dogs and people, and they are confident.

In addition, they don’t look sick in any way:

No eye gunk to wipe out

No itchiness, nor feet licking

Coats to die for: soft, luxurious, shiny and smell good without bathing

Stools that don’t stink and are easy to pick up

Entering life with a relatively clean slate is why these pups are worth a premium price and why people seek them out.

But, but…

Most of us grew up with some degree of germophobia. It started around toilet training, and if not overborne, those are some valuable life skills, as fecal waste is best not recycled to anyone’s mouth.

Of course, some take that caution too far.

The narrative that locked us down and covered our faces and set our school kids back years was based on fearful “modeling,” that turned out to be wildly wrong.

And, of course, we fell prey to lies (bat origin of Covid? Nope, clearly from a lab, we now know) and societal control to sell an experimental injection that’s turned out to be far more damaging than the disease itself. And neither safe nor efficacious, contrary to media claims.

So, germophobia has fertile ground to grow and fester in, especially in recent years.

Nature’s Reality

The reference I always fall back to is the wild ancestors, though.

Wolves, coyotes, and dingos have all somehow survived for millennia without vaccines or nosodes. And wolves share a high degree of genetic overlap with our domestic dogs.

That alone should be enough to trust that a newborn pup is not a risk to an older dog.

Of the two diseases that can kill pups, parvo is by far more common, and in fairness, wolves likely evolved immunity the hard way: when parvo came through, the weak died, and the resistant carried their resistance forward through the generations.

In our domestic dogs, we’ve largely vaccinated all acute infectious disease away for the past 50+ generations.

But still, parvo is ubiquitous in the environment. It’s everywhere dog stools have been, so it’s a given that adults have been repeatedly exposed and don’t normally get parvo due to strong immunity, mostly from gradual natural exposure.

Distemper is far less common since vaccines, but now and again, especially in summer, we’ll see outbreaks making the news. Usually that’s in shelters, where dogs are congregated. These are small, localized pockets, not a disease that sweeps the country.

Pups and adults can be protected safely by nosodes when ever an outbreak makes the news as I explained in an earlier issue linked here:

Step Out Confidently

Bottom line, raising an amazingly healthy, long lived vital dog from an NR pup is not putting anyone at risk, young or old.

And if new territory is tempting you, put in the due diligence to see if it’s passed the sniff test. Natural rearing certainly has a long and sterling history, going back at least to Juliette de Bairacli Levy’s day, who coined the term.

And she’s got a slew of great books that can both validate the idea and inspire you to see what’s possible when you step boldly into trusting Mother Nature’s vast intelligence.

Socialize Early. And Safely.

What kind of creature is this?

Well, puppy talk got me thinking about socialization, which also came up in a recent live Vital Animal Alpha meeting.

Socialization just means getting youngsters out into the world so they realize all manner of things live around them that aren’t risky (but may seem so at first):

People of all races and colors and voice tones

People in all manner of dress, including shades and big black cowboy hats

Animals, so many kinds, some friendly and some not

Cars and trucks whizzing by (which are worth being careful about!)

Smells! OMG, so many smells!

Gradual, safe exposures to the big world has to take place early and the reward for this endeavor is a well adjusted, confident dog or cat.

Lack of adequate socialization is asking for behavior problems and stress all around.

The window for pets to gain this exposure is short. Per the AVMA it’s during ages:

3-14 weeks for puppies

3-9 weeks for kittens

This link takes you to a short piece the AVMA put out on this important period of development that you control at least part of.

While puppies learn a lot of socialization from Mom and the siblings (bite inhibition, dog-dog communication), you can add lots to their baseline once you take ownership.

Add Safe Infectious Disease Prevention

The conventional vet medical world assumes vaccination is the only method to protect newbies from the viruses with the potential of killing youngsters, but as you’ve likely learned already, there are significant safety concerns with vaccination.

Far too many have been damaged by the practice, and it’s nowhere more evident that pet insurance stats, long showing The Itch to be the #1 reason dogs see vets.

Of course, we’ve seen the disastrous effects in our young human population as well, since the 1986 act that shielded vaccine manufacturers from any liability.

If you’re contemplating adding a new pup to your family, I’ve kept my Smart Vaccine Alternatives Short Course affordably priced to show you what I’ve recommended for decades in place of vaccines.

The measures outlined in this course keep the bad guys (like parvo and distemper) safely at bay so life lessons and adjustment to the big world are learned without risk.

Is Vet Med Dying a Corporate Death?

“So, waddya think of the new mall clinic?” “Don’t like it. Our little country vet clinic had a warmer vibe and was less rush, rush.”

It’s come to light lately how rising veterinary prices are impacting pet owners.

And a trend that’s likely the main reason you’re feeling the pinch?

In the past decade, practices are increasingly being bought up by corporations:

1 in 3 small animal practices are now corp owned

Most specialty/emergency clinics are already corporate entities

The majority are being bought up by non-vet concerns

And the trend is continuing to upswing…

What’s Behind This Takeover?

The big bucks boys have noticed how attached you are to your fur family. They saw dollar signs dancing in their dreams.

When this awareness dawned, the move began to swoop in and buy up clinics under a corporate umbrella.

Even more creepy?

Many are keeping the corporate takeover hush hush.

“CARE for Pets found that fewer than 15% of corporate‑owned “non‑branded” clinics in one U.S. state clearly disclosed their parent company on their own websites, even though they continued to market themselves as long‑standing local practices. One consolidator CEO even boasted that clients “might not even know” their vet had joined a larger group.”

Impact on Vets

Veterinarians swept up in this movement are feeling pressured to generate more revenue.

More upsells, jamming more patient visits into a day (so, shorter time spent with you).

Guess what that brings?

Burnout. Less job satisfaction, in a career most of us entered for the love of animals.

And I can imagine it has a bearing on the high suicide rate in my profession as well.

Owners Feel the Pinch

Of course, this impacts you most, as the push for profits over patients continues.

Surveys reveal pet owners are hesitant to seek veterinary care now.

A 2026 Lovet Checkup Report, surveyed 2,000 U.S. dog and cat owners and found that, although a majority of pet parents would be willing to take on debt to save their pet’s life, 46% delayed or skipped vet visits in (the) past year due to cost.

There’s no mention of the growing lack of trust in medicine since the Covid scam circled the globe, but I can well imagine that enters into this hesitancy as well.

(Main stream media, kept afloat by Big Pharma, would be the last to admit this, of course…).

So, let’s see what your experience is:

And remember, every newsletter is followed by comments, and yours is welcome.

Sue the Bastards!

Well, I didn’t think I’d get caught… gulp.

Perhaps you remember the brouhaha in 2018 when DCM (dilated cardio-myopathy) in dogs was widely blamed on the small pet food manufacturers grabbing market share?

“Grain free” foods were under the gun and many smaller brands suffered when Hills claimed some “veterinary nutritionists” they hired found those foods “injurious” to dogs and blew it up on Facebook and other places.

Turns out it was all false. Oops.

I posted and named names on the liars back in early 2024…

click the image to see the bit

But there’s a lovely new wrinkle reported by Susan Thixton at TruthAboutPetFood.

The good news? Though the suit against Hills and co-conspirator vets was initially dismissed, an appellate court has upheld its virtue and it continues!

From the actual lawsuit (full text on Susan’s link above), just to give you a taste of the truth it reveals:

“Hill’s co-conspirators, the Veterinarian Defendants authored study after study about DCM and then mischaracterized the findings. In reality, none of these papers actually found any meaningful correlation between “non-traditional” dog foods and either DCM incidence rates or shorter lifespans. However, the Veterinarian Defendants (as well as Hill’s itself) repeatedly and consistently pointed to the studies as evidence for the bogus claim that DCM is “associated” with “non-traditional” dog foods, when in reality they do not support this claim.”

Corporate Misinformation

To help them regain lost market share, Hills and its veterinary accomplices flat out lied to the public.

The details comparing their profitability to their top two competitors (Mars and Purina) lays the foundation of their deception, spelled out early in the lawsuit that Susan links to. It’s actually good reading.

What can be done?

Vets today still think Hills’ “findings” were true and still try to steer clients away from “non-traditional” brands.

Minimally, knowing how low they stooped, I think a boycott of Hills is in order.

Let us know in the comments if you were aware of this deception and what you think is appropriate action towards the lying sacks of, umm, dog food.

Tasty Tips: Hot Spot Fix

This is an old trick that has repeatedly saved the day when dogs come in with a “hot spot.”

Vets call this “acute moist dermatitis” (which sounds far more professional, right?) but you’ve probably seen some variation of these.

They are usually on the rump though not always, and Sadie simply can’t leave that spot alone!

It itches, she licks or scratches it, it itches more so she licks more, and finally, it could be as big as your palm, all red, and wet!

Uggh.

If you bring her to the conventional veterinarian, you’ll likely see steroids pulled off the shelf and injected, with maybe some additional tiny pred pills (also steroids) sent home to use for several days.

While steroids “work” in the sense of suppressing symptoms, they are not bodily friendly and anything other than very short term use needs to be guarded against.

When steroids are used in any chronic disease, there’ll be a far more serious “other shoe to drop” that will make the present situation look like a piece of cake.

Here’s what invariably works, costs nothing, and actually confers benefits beyond just healing this localized hot spot:

The 48 Hour Fast

If you didn’t already know, the whole digestive process expends a great deal of energy, from eating to breaking down food to smaller bits, to absorbing the right stuff and eliminating the waste: it’s taxing to the system, albeit necessary.

But, eating repeatedly, day in and day out, is not necessary, and every wolf only eats when real hunger drives the pack to hunt prey once again.

Fasting is a normal, expected part of every wild canine pack, regardless of species.

In this case, it’s imposed by you, the loving owner and looks like this:

No solid food for 48 hours

Free choice fresh water always available

Homemade broth is optional: bone broth, veggie broth, really any kind but don’t go to great lengths to make lots, as it could easily be refused.

The net result: that overworked digestive system rests and cleanses and the freed up energy is directed to quieting the overworked skin, which is often trying to take up more elimination than normal (hence the oozing discharge).

A Real World Example

“My 1 1/2 year old golden has developed a hotspot. We’ve been working with a classical homeopathic vet, so I don’t want to interfere w/ that treatment. Wondering about giving acute remedies in this situation.” — Jan, in Vital Animal Alpha

I also didn’t want to suggest another remedy, as Jan’s dog was under the deeper constitutional treatment by a colleague, so I suggested a 48 hour water fast.

Jan had concerns.

Her dog was a bit hyper and Jan didn’t think either of them could handle that much time with no food.

I advised lots of exercise, Rescue Remedy when ever stress seemed to be a big deal (for either dog or human ;-) )

At our next live Alpha meeting, Jan was bubbling with good news:

“This is a follow-up of my dog with hotspots and we did 48 hours of fasting. It cleared right up!”

So, you can do this as well in a similar situation.

And, if Rescue Remedy (or Bach remedies in general) is unfamiliar to you, be sure you take my free Bach Flower Remedies for Animals course, part of the cool library you get access to when you join the Vital Animal Pack (also free).

Along the Natural Path

I’ve been back in the Uttar Pradesh plains for the past 10 days, and didn’t see any animal situations that seemed worth capturing on camera, and the locale around me is taken up with rice, so I’ll give you a glimpse of that.

Rice is grown here in UP, India in abundance.

It’s a staple food and a large export, so it feeds families and puts a bit of change in some pockets.

Oddly, perhaps for those used to northern US ag as I was during my dairy vet years in Wisconsin, water plays a huge role.

It starts with flooding fields with water conveyed from either wells or irrigation ditches nearby, pumped through huge bore flexible plastic tubing that can be rolled up and stored in the off season.

Then, a hired tractor comes in, dragging an implement through the drowned high clay soil which had typically grown winter wheat earlier.

Piles of cow manure had been added, and many had been burned of their stubble prior to the flooding, and some had seen some hand tossed fertilizer.

The tractor makes multiple passes, never gets bogged down (clay content?), and what’s left is a flooded even surface awaiting rice planting.

A few enterprising small farm folks have earlier planted densely packed small fields by (guessing here) hand broadcasting rice.

This grows to a certain height and is then hand harvested to supply the main fields. These bunches are distributed in water logged, plowed fields…

Though I missed it this year, returning later than usual, those clumps are swiftly planted by women in sweeping arcs of individual plants that somehow end up in perfect rows!

Now, with the monsoon season in full, these plants will grow rapidly, perhaps with a bit of late season flooding.

When harvest season comes in Fall, I’ll update with the final hand threshing and the straw harvest.

While the monsoon has greatly tempered the heat (105º earlier is now highs of upper 80’s) and brought humidity to heights not seen for months (91% on my morning bike ride), it’s brought a soothing feel to the atmosphere.

And plants of all varieties are growing to jungle proportions!

Till next time, remember to drop into the comments and don’t forget to shut down the screens in favor of getting outside on the earth on the regular.

And keep making those wise choices for the animals in your care.

Will Falconer, DVM