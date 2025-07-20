Vital Animal Substack

Mary Ann Caton
7d

Speaking of stinky Purina, in a town near me (Meadville, PA) there was a regional dogfood company called "Dad's Dogfood" (later sold to a big corporation) that had a smokestack which if you were within a few miles of could have knocked you out from the bad smell. I learned a long time ago from Adele Davis that companies that make food and give off smelly or black smoke should be avoided. In her book, she was referring to margarine factories. Dog kibble is no different. Gross.

Rosie Cotton's avatar
Rosie Cotton
7d

More thoughts on kefir:

- it is well known to help/ heal people with seasonal allergies

I have been drinking it daily for a year and a half and had the happy result of seeing my seasonal allergies almost completely disappear! I’ve been an allergy sufferer since childhood.

I’m in North Texas, and early fall and spring usually caused me to spend less time outside. One time I had to take a break from walking back to the house from the field just to catch my breath, as asthma was getting all stirred up.

This past fall, NO SYMPTOMS!! It was miraculous, and I thank God for those little healthy grains!

- I learned so much from Donna Schwenk’s Culturedfoodlife.com. I learned about making Kombucha too, which I attribute to curing my recurring UTI’s - after 10 YEARS of suffering from them at least once or twice a year, I’ve never had another one since the day I started drinking kombucha. Another fermentation miracle! Praise God!

Check out her testimonial page to hear other people’s amazing stories of health restored!!

- If you are a milk-free consumer, there is even water kefir!!

- Donna recommends saving your high-quality (and usually more expensive) raw milk for drinking, and using other milk for kefir, because the kefir culture will break down the milk anyway, and even remove some toxins, if they are present.

- I’m with the good Doc - give it a try! I got my grains from a neighbor through NextDoor. Who knew such a small change could transform health in such HUGE ways?

