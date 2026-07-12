Vital Animal Substack

Vital Animal Substack

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Nimble Navigator's avatar
Nimble Navigator
6d

I’m forever grateful to Will Falconer for his education, not only about vaccines, but how to observe your dog for any changes with regard to homeopathic remedies. His website Vital Animal has a plethora of information for pet owners.

I saw him in Austin back in the early 2,000s for my sweet pup with mange. I’d been to a “holistic” vet who dipped my baby in lighter fluid to rid her of the mange 😳 but it was unsuccessful. I finagled my way into an appointment with Will (not an easy feat) and his remedies did the trick.

I thank him deeply for sharing about injecting toxins into the body and how they get past all the “guards” that would normally mobilize against them and neutralize them. I used that knowledge during the plandemic to stay far away from those experimental MRNA shots that have killed and destroyed the health of so many people in my life that acted out of fear and accepted those shots.

I don’t believe in any vaccines. I believe my body and my dogs’ bodies were created in perfection and that they all self-heal if given a healthy lifestyle on all fronts.

And lastly, the folks who are in the mountainous area I live in…their dogs never see vets. They don’t have the money. These dogs eat table scraps and hunt for food, they drink clean water and are mostly outside in the sunshine doing what they love to do. They live into their late teens, early 20s. That says everything!

Thank you Will for all you to do help these beautiful companion animals by educating their pet parents. 🙏🏻❤️

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1 reply by Will Falconer, DVM
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
6d

As always, thank you Will. I am so grateful for your knowledge. I’m so very sad knowing I might have avoided having our 11 year old cat euthanized (3 years ago) when she presented with jaundice and plummeted in one week. We did try alternatives, but probably not the right ones. 😢

May God bless you. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

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