river
4d

"Vaccination doesn’t guarantee immunization"

This is exactly the phrase I used with the "vet" to convince him to run titter on my newly adopted dog. He agreed. Now I know his immunization status - no need for further vaccination.

2 replies by Will Falconer, DVM and others
Eli
4d

Absolutely fascinating post from beginning to end! LOVE the goat woman :) And wow, after all that great stuff, here comes a shout out for About the Farm -- thank you!!! And thank you for always educating us. --Eli

