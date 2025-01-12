Bird Flu in Pet Food: Quick Update Wild Card: GoF Research Jenner & Vaccine History Revealed Et Tu, Polio? Tasty Tips: IF Along the Natural Path

Pet Food and H5N1: Whoops!

Oh, did we miss something important?

Last issue, I mentioned the cat in LA that died of HPAI/Bird Flu.

New information has come to light, so here’s a quick look at a couple key additions to our knowledge base:

1. The cat was repeatedly said to be an “indoor cat,” significant if true because there would be no other source of exposure to the H5N1 virus other than its raw food (which was Oregon’s NW Naturals Turkey, since recalled voluntarily).

Truth: It turns out the cat went picnicking with the family (and their dog) on the regular. Oops. Not really an indoor cat.

2. The raw food and the cat’s necropsy both showed the same genetic foot print of H5N1. The logical conclusion? The raw food infected the cat. Case closed, right?

Truth: The ONLY sample of the NW Naturals Turkey that underwent testing was… wait for it… the single OPEN sample the cat had eaten.

Oregon Department of Agriculture broke precedent by never testing unopened samples of the same turkey pet food.

Susan Thixton makes the weight of this clear:

Fact: It is mandatory for regulatory authorities to test unopened samples. The protocol for USDA, FDA, and all State Departments of Agriculture is to test an unopened sample; an opened sample is not an acceptable sample to force a company to recall. An opened sample can be contaminated from outside sources prior to analysis. Laboratory analysis of an opened sample should NEVER be used to issue a press release frightening a world of pet owners.” —from Truth About Pet Food’s article, Ending 2024 With The WORST Pet Food Regulatory Failure

So…add em up?

The cat could have picked up the virus from bird droppings or even a dead bird in its outdoor forays and the raw food was singled out falsely as the culprit.

Have we seen raw food unfairly singled out as dangerous before?

You bet.

TMTC, as the microscopists note when there’s an overwhelming presence of something on the slide they’re peering at: To Many (times) To Count.

My astute Vital Animal Alpha students brought Conor Brady Ph.D.’s video to light that reviewed the Covid fiasco and compared it to the current bird flu mess, including the PCR test’s limits.

If you want to dig deeper, here’s the link.

[Warning: you’ll want to turn on CC (closed captions) and/or Transcript so you can follow his well made points. He talks fast and it’s easy to lose him and his luvly Irish accent.]

So, all is not as it seems, a thread that’ll continue as we go on in this issue…

Gain of Function Research. Oh oh.

What? You saying I don’t know what I’m doing? I got this!

As the fires of LA swirl, the next plandemic is a ticking time bomb.

To date, only a couple of people have succumbed to bird flu, but that’s no cause for gloating.

Why not?

“C’mon, conjunctivitis? Hardly sick? Pffft.”

That could be true so far, but hang on a sec.

We’ve got ongoing research that could change everything. Fast.

Though many have criticized gain of function research under ethical grounds, it’s old news with H5N1, aka “Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.”

It began 2011, funded by George W Bush (Dubya) at U of Wisconsin and at one other independent lab, and they quickly mutated the virus:

Kawaoka and his colleagues (UW-Madison) combined the H5 hemagglutinin gene from the bird flu virus with genes from the 2009 H1N1 swine flu virus. Then they coaxed their hybrid to evolve in a way that allowed it to bind with mammalian cells rather than bird cells. They found that four mutations in the H5 gene were enough to create a virus capable of spreading between ferrets in neighboring cages.”

How Does That Get a Pass on Ethics?

The “scientists” who were up in arms when GoF briefly ceased due to ethical concerns claimed, “We’re in the dark without this valuable research!”

They won. It was on again inside of a year.

The goal of tinkering with viruses in this way has always been two-fold:

How to make them cause more serious disease

How to enhance their infectivity (spreading capability)

A wise voice against this madness is Marc Lipsitch, professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

What scientists and health officials need to know to contain the outbreak, Lipsitch argues, are things like which animals are infected, which people have been exposed, how many of them caught the virus and how sick they became as a result. “Those are basic epidemiology and veterinary questions,” Lipsitch said. “I can’t think of any route by which gain-of-function studies could have informed — much less answered — those questions.”

So, there you have it.

The tinkering with H5N1 continues.

Mild illness in humans and no human to human transmission for now.

That could all turn on a dime.

Add in the PCR test being misused at high cycles of amplification of tiny fragments of viral DNA and guess what’s next?

CASES! So many CASES!

Followed by the latest nasty version of a vaccine. Claimed to be “safe and effective” of course.

Maybe they’ll hand out free pizza this time if you succumb to the propaganda, that will certainly paint you as socially irresponsible if you refuse to get jabbed.

Don’t you buy it.

The Sordid History of Vaccines

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

As it turns out, this cycle of dangerous vaccines and the propaganda to sell them is nothing new.

The smallpox story was the one that hooked me when I learned about vaccines in vet school.

We’ve all heard of Jenner, who, using cow pox, a benign disease in humans and cows, protected people against the deadly smallpox virus.

The birth of the miracle of vaccines!

Brilliant, right?

Yes, until it isn’t, once the deeper truths come to light.

Roman Bystrianyk reveals the dark history here:

Of course, I was taken by this miraculous cowpox narrative in vet school, wet behind the ears at 23 years old, enthusiastically imbibing all that my professors had to impart to me.

That all changed when, after 7 years in conventional practice, I struck out for parts unknown and finally landed in Eugene Oregon, studying veterinary homeopathy for a year.

There I learned another narrative, discovered shortly after Jenner’s vaccine was unleashed on the British.

History of Vaccinosis

This term was coined in the days of smallpox, which, believe it or not, was mandated on the English people in 1853.

As people fell sick and many felt the government had no right to compel medical procedures, people rebelled and the homeopaths set to work trying to cure those sickened by the cow pox.

One of the well recognized homeopathic physicians of this day was J. Compton Burnett, who wrote about his practice successes in a number of short books, most still available today from homeopathic booksellers.

Here is but one of several examples of the deep suffering he wrote about from his case files, in the brilliant book, Vaccinosis and Its Cure by Thuja:

CASE OF SPINAL IRRITATION Miss-, at 29, came under my care in November, 1882, complaining of owning a spine.[!] She had been under the best physicians and surgeons of London. Had derived a little benefit from many - most, she thought, from the movement cure, under Mr. Roth, of Wimpole Street. She also alleged that mesmeric passes had eased her a good deal. Her symptoms were legion; she was bent forward could scarcely walk, her spine very tender and painful; twitchings; pain all down the back; and chilliness, worse at night. Her liver was decidedly enlarged, and there was pain in the right side. This hepatic disturbance was righted by Chelidonium majus 1; five drops, in water, twice a day. Then, on December 19th, I gave her Cedron 1, which certainly eased the cephalalgia and chilliness a good deal, and it was therefore continued till February 9th, 1883, when 1 went into her case a little more thoroughly as to its anamnesis. She had been vaccinated four times successfully; once it did not take. R Thuja Occidentalis 30. March 8th.—Patient exclaimed...."that is capital stuff; I am very much better; my back is very much better; the coldness is gone; T am so much stronger altogether." Rep. (repeated the dose) March 31st —Back "wonderfully better." She needed several other remedies…”

I’ll stop there, because that last fragment of a sentence speaks to the difficulty of curing vaccinosis, or really any form of chronic disease.

It never leaves with a single remedy, even when a great breakthrough comes from something like thuja or another known vaccinosis remedy.

And, there’s never a “one size fits all” formula to follow, counter to some faux homeopaths’ claims.

Cure comes from careful work, always with an eye to how that individual patient is doing.

And so it is that we find ourselves vaccine injured in modern times, especially those animals undergoing the baseless “annual vaccinations” pushed by a majority of conventional veterinarians.

But homeopathy will have answers, not only for vaccine injuries already sustained, but, indeed for what ever tweaked virus diseases come our way or befall our animals.

Please keep an eye out for symptoms. These are the keys to finding any remedy to cure the sick, and in epidemics, the key to finding the “genus epidemicus,” that remedy to prevent and/or cure the majority afflicted with that wide spread illness.

Et Tu, Polio?

But wait: why were animals (who don’t get polio) ALSO paralyzed?

For many people, Polio is their fall back of why vaccines are necessary and world saving.

“We no longer have kids in “iron lungs,” all because of the polio vaccine!”

Parents, learning of the blatant damage of the CDC childhood vaccine schedule, and the emerging data of vaccinated vs unvaccinated kids (with wildly different health outcomes), if they still have one hold out, one hurdle that seems insurmountable, it’s polio.

Alas, that vaccine’s falsehood has also been brought to light by the tireless work of Suzanne Humphries, MD, whose published work, Dissolving Illusions, is now a key part of a new documentary by Jefferey Jaxxen.

I’ve only watched this preview so far, but plan to get the full two-part expose on Highwire + (first month free) once this newsletter is put to bed.

It’s worth hearing even in the preview linked above, how this benign commensal virus that never bothered native people (though found in all their stools) suddenly became a U.S. scourge.

And how a moth attack started the whole epidemic.

Safe and effective polio vaccine?

Ha! This is deja vu all over again, as you’ll see when you dig into this early mass psychosis perpetrated on the American public.

Those who are wise to the last pandemic and look not only forward but backward to history find patterns.

Now, in the internet age, we can all learn from each other and be better able to make informed choices when “they” try the same tricks repeatedly.

Forewarned is forearmed.

And old myths need to die out when they don’t serve us.

Tasty Tips

Intermittent Fasting Prevents Diabetes/Obesity

Wait till tomorrow? Okay, Mom, let’s play then!

Researchers have just proved (in humans) what so many have known for a long time.

Intermittent fasting, in this case, no food from 5 pm to 9 am, had positive effects on blood sugar stabilization and fat loss.

Besides you benefiting from this strategy (you can choose your hours of eating; I eat 8:30 am to 2:30 pm most days), your dog will benefit.

Easy avoidance of obesity and, though you’d never measure it routinely, Sadie’s blood sugar will be more stable.

In people, we know that stability translates to less cardiovascular disease, less chance of diabetes, and normalization of weight.

And the latter two (diabetes and obesity) are big issues in our pets today as well in their people.

The Wild Model

And, recalling that every dog’s ancestors are wolves (yep: even your Cockapoo or Chihuahua), doesn’t this make perfect sense?

No way are the wild ancestors eating all day long, right?

Totally dependent on hunger driving the hunt (lots of exercise in that activity!), bringing down the prey (social skills!) and gorging (don’t ever worry about your dog “wolfing” his food, as long as it’s raw).

And that’s followed by rest. Until the hunger returns.

No wolf ever turns his nose up at prey, by the way.

So, I’ll put money on your fussy dog or cat stopping that food rejection when you allow hunger to return with intermittent feeding.

Practically speaking for dogs, that’s one meal a day, usually gobbled in 5 minutes.

Cats can have two meals, but no more than 30 minutes access before the food is picked up and put away.

Research usually lags behind real world discovery. But it’s always nice when it corroborates our collective experience.

Along the Natural Path

Fog has been the order of the day lately, mostly only in the morning, but some days we don’t see the sun all day, even after the fog lifts.

Luckily, we’ve got some gardeners with an eye for beauty and a knowledge of what plants work in the cold/damp of a north India winter:

Yes, those are lettuces in the foreground and cabbages a couple rows back

My morning walks are brisk and between the happy plantings along our main entry road and some lively chanting tunes in my ear buds, I get warmed by exercise while I burn off fat for energy (no breakfast for another hour, and my fasting app Zero tells me I’m in “peak fat burning” so making a few ketones).

When I head out of the village outskirts, I’m witness to fences that have been “upgraded” with a thorny bother of a roadside shrub that helps keep the newly budding wheat fields free of browsing cows and buffalo:

A close up shows you this serious deterrent to field entry:

I almost didn’t get this issue out, as I was pretty depressed with the state of the news, both in animal health and in our current planetary flux.

It takes a lot of effort to put this newsletter out, so I’ve also been re-evaluating why I relocated to India. Hint: it wasn’t to keep closer tabs on U.S. current events.

Till next time, keep on making wise choices for you, your pets, and your other family members.

We’re all in this together and knowledge is the best “infection” I know to keep us well through any challenges that come our way.

Will Falconer, DVM