Vital Animal Substack

Vital Animal Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Traverse Hambrick's avatar
Mary Traverse Hambrick
4d

RE: the out-of-date rabies shots and vet trips with a sick dog----doesn't the package insert on rabies shots recommend administering the vaccine only to "healthy" animals? Does anybody read these things?!?

Reply
Share
6 replies by Will Falconer, DVM and others
Pam's avatar
Pam
4d

I love this: the world is getting heavier and we need levity and laughter to balance the dark side.

So true. As always thank you for your words, Dr. Falconer. You help balance the dark side of veterinary care!

Reply
Share
3 replies
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Will Falconer, DVM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture