Bovine Vets “Infected” with HPAI?

The latest on bird flu?

Cow vets were tested for the presence of antibodies to this bird killing disease, and, by golly, were found positive.

As a past dairy vet, I dug deeper when I heard this, and there’s a lot there. Let’s dive in.

So, Are They Dead or What?

Here’s the actual report from the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Some testers crashed a national vet meeting (the annual meeting of the American Association of Bovine Practitioners) and offered attending vets a $50 gift card to roll up their sleeves for a blood draw.

And guess what?

150 got tested, cow vets from the US and Canada

82 practiced in states known to have HPAI positive herds

25 worked with dairy cattle with known or suspected “infections”

3, sum total 3, had antibodies to bird flu.

Most significantly, of those three (2% of the test group)…

None of the practitioners with positive serology results reported respiratory or influenza-like symptoms, including conjunctivitis…”

Remember that lovely word, “asymptomatic” we discussed earlier?

Yeppers, just like the cows have largely gone from early cases being off feed and down on milk, to now showing no symptoms at all, these cow vets, in essence, went,

We got this. A trifling lil virus? Hey, we got work to do, sic em immune system! I was born with a well designed defense system, so get outta my lane!”

Ok, So Good News Then, Right?

Asymptomatic means no one got sick, even after the virus got in to them.

“Oh, hail no! Spin doctors! Let’s run with this!”

The main stream media jumped on it the very next day, splashing the ugly word I dislike strongly: “Infected!”

Gaaa!

(Yo, Doc: You know we don’t wear white lab coats in the barns, right?)

They were INFECTED! Did you hear that?

How might this dastardly data be used?

Well, for one, to urge testing on the public.

Even though no one’s been sick to speak of there could be untold CASES out there, just lurking, doncha know?

And we know what CASES mean, right?

Fear, fear, fear!

As you can see from the MSM headlines above, it’s already being used that way.

And you know what fear brings, if you remember anything from the past four years…

Yep, Control Measures!

Followed by calling everything that actually cures the silly disease “misinformation,” banning free speech, and making sure everyone lines up for their Emergency Use Authorized Injectables.

Masks, social distancing, isolation, the ER’s reportedly overrun, yada yada.

Keep a Cool Head

It’ll be up to each of us to read between the lines, see the attempts at fear for the lame attempts to control that they are, and resist.

There were some untenable, nasty actions against those of us who refused to get jabbed last time (not me personally) as so many were fired and vilified as causing the epidemic. And you know, killing Grandma.

Only now, months or years later, are some of these folks getting their jobs back, some even with back pay.

Hopefully, with the sound mind of RFK Jr. at the helm of Health and Human Services, saner measures will be used if this ever gets to be a significant health problem.

p.s. Let’s Hear from an Ag Hero

We can’t wrap this bird flu piece up without hearing the bird raising perspective from one of the wisest voices in agriculture today, Joel Salatin.

This is absolutely brilliant, especially given that Joel’s been asked to contribute to policy at some point in the new administration.

Do click the above and be inspired by a wise man with boots on the ground.

FDA Confirms: Raw Cat Food Negative to H5N1

Oops. Ah, well guys, looks like we blew it…

Meanwhile, remember the Northwest Naturals pet food recall?

You may recall the lies and shoddy work of the Oregon Dept of Ag.

Well, that recall has recently been deemed “terminated”, as the FDA, after an extensive testing of their facility, found zero evidence of HPAI contamination anywhere, including both the food and equipment used to prepare it.

Strike Two (or Three?) for the Oregon Dept of Ag?

Their original claim:

“We are confident that this cat contracted H5N1 by eating the Northwest Naturals raw and frozen pet food”

Well, turns out it was flat out WRONG.

Susan Thixton at Truth About Pet Food has the revelation in this post: FDA Investigation Found NO Avian Flu In Northwest Naturals Pet Food

Stand down, ODA. Go ahead, wipe the egg off your faces.

Then get busy reimbursing this company you’ve wronged so egregiously.

How Bout Them Trans Monkeys, Eh?

They’re doing WHAT to my peeps?

I really wish I was making this up.

In a story from Children’s Health Defense and Breitbart News, it’s been recently reported that part of the pork barrel being set afire by RFK Jr, included US taxpayers having forked out $241 million to study making monkeys transexual. (Seems to be some widely varying figures between these two sources… from half a mill to 241 mill… but still…)

O.M.G.

Apparently, while hard to find the evidence (by design, say the watchdogs who’ve done it), the revealed info shows:

[The] “National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and likely other agencies… are paying university labs across the country to perform invasive surgeries and hormone therapies on lab animals to mimic gender transitions in painful and deadly experiments.” — Breitbart article

And apparently good old Anthony Fauci…

“…funded about 95 percent of the transgender animal experiments.”

This is head shaking, beyond belief, and just more evidence piled on the huge heap that shows just how far we’ve strayed from God and nature.

Bobby Kennedy’s head must be spinning, seeing all the government waste in the name of “human health.”

I trust that, given free rein in his newly appointed role, he’ll get this sorted along with the many other excesses that contribute to the American’s place as the country with the largest expenditures on health and the least healthy populace.

Tasty Tips: Ear Pain!

Better today, but you should have seen me last night!

When an acute (sudden, usually short-lived) ear inflammation pops up in dog, cat, or infant child, their discomfort is obvious.

The ear often displays the classic inflammation signs:

Redness

Pain

Swelling (might not be visible without a scope to look down the canal)

Heat

I was reminded of this tip from a recent live Alpha meeting with my homeopathic members.

And it took me back to my early parenting days, when I was still a conventional veterinarian with a new family.

Our little daughter was never vaccinated and our physician was an old chiropractor with a busy practice.

When Hannah was crying and tugging at her painful ear, the good doctor adjusted her but also educated us, as all good doctors do.

“A bit of warm olive oil droppered into her ear when ever it gets painful will be a huge relief.”

And it was! Like a miracle!

Try this at home, kids!

If your child or pet has a very sudden painful ear, grab a dropper bottle, fill it with olive oil, squeeze in capsule or two of vitamin E, and warm it in a pan of hot water.

When it feels comfortably warm on your own wrist, it’s ready.

Dropper some into the painful ear canal (outdoors if this is a pet, who’ll want to shake her head) and observe.

Odds are, you’ll see some nice respite. And it should last a while.

Room temp oil? Never!

I grew up with winter ear aches, probably from constant imbibing of pasteurized, homogenized commercial milk. Because, Wisconsin.

Luckily, those years were well before every kid got antibiotics for just about any complaint.

But let me tell you from experience: room temperature drops in the ear canal are Torture!

So, do spend the time to get the temp well up there, not burning, but never, never room temp.

Chronic ears

Unfortunately, this oil trick won’t cure the chronic (long lasting, recurring) ear issues that all too often begin after vaccinations.

While you’re waiting for the well prescribed homeopathy to cure at a deeper level, you can certainly use this method as needed.

Just be aware that any kind of topical treatment, while often soothing, won’t strike deeply enough to cure the underlying reason for the surface phenomena that can be so bothersome.

And, in case I haven’t reminded you enough, conventional medicine?

Well, no cures of anything chronic so far, nor any expectation of that changing.

Modern Medicine’s Dirty Secret: We Can’t Cure Disease

Along the Natural Path

A good friend about to turn enemy.

While we all seek the sunshine in the Winter in India, that friendship is starting to morph as the days get longer and warmer.

The spring moment is just perfect at this point, but everyone knows it won’t last.

Cool mornings where a jacket or vest is comforting switch to warm afternoons in the upper 80’s, and the layers come off.

Walking in the mornings, no one dodges the rising sun, as it feels good and is soothing to the eyes (and good for the metabolism, say the experts).

Later in the day, people are once again walking in the shadows when possible, and before long, the days will heat up all too soon at sunrise as well.

Animals are less focused on seeking warmth, more on testing their limits:

Bring it on, boy! I’ll go tete a tete for as long as you’re in the game.

As unique as Indian breeds look, it appears they’re not a different species…

Mom or Pop had some German genes, but my roots are clearly Indian

That’s it for this issue. Next time, we’ll talk about vaccine “shedding” and cute, cute puppy heads that become a serious headache later in life.

See you in two weeks, as you’ll be “springing ahead” and late to every Sunday event you had scheduled. I have to say, I don’t miss losing that hour each year. India just rolls with it. Sun’s up late? So are the kids and the farmers. No biggie.

Meantime, keep a smile on, keep an eye out for bright news in the health sphere, and keep on making wise choices for those innocents in your care.

Will Falconer, DVM

p.s. Have at it in the comments. Are you afraid to feed raw now? Still drinking raw milk? Trying to fix funky ears? Tell us.