Vital Animal Substack

Vital Animal Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Isabela's avatar
Isabela
3d

Two comments, my wonderful Vet that I have had for over 30 years has left the practice she was in. I visited with her the last month she was in the office. Part of the reason she has left is because her clinic got sold to Vet Corp. She was in the practice with at least 5 other vets and 2 of the vets unbeknownst to her and the other vets and vet techs and office staff made arrangements behind everyone else's back and sold out!! I didn't get to ask her how they managed it! Disgusting!! I am not sure what I will do for emergencies now. We have the University of Missouri Vet school in our community, but they are totally conventional vet med.

So, (2nd comment) what I have been doing is treating as much as I possibly can myself. An example that just recently occurred with one of my three dogs.....Cooper, our year and a half Brittany injured his leg, not exactly how. It was his back left leg and he was definitely hurting and not putting any weight on his leg. Of course it was a Sunday. I thoroughly checked him out and nothing appeared to be broken but I did notice a smallish wound on the inside of his leg, looked like a puncture wound. The first thing I did was get out my Arnica 30C, ground up the pellets with my ceramic mortar/pestle then took the powder and mixed it with distilled water and used a oral syringe to squirt the liquid into Coopers mouth....very easy. Gave him 4 doses over about 4 hours (5 pellets per dose). I noticed an almost immediate improvement in his

demeanor....less pain, less limping and more cheerful...less depressed. I looked at his wound and realized that he must have gotten poked by some fence wire or a stick. Consequently I cleaned the wound and used a chlorine dioxide product from Frontier Pharmaceutical called Ciderm SP Gel....excellent product from that company. I also gave Cooper some Ledum 6X once or twice for the puncture wound. By the evening he was no longer limping and the wound looked reddish but not inflamed. By the next day he was completely back to his usual exuberant self and the wound was no longer red and was healing up completely! Thank you Homeopathy and Chorine Dioxide products! For people that are interested the Frontier Pharm company has numerous other Cl02 products for both humans and animals....generally topicals and some oral (mouth/teeth and nasal) products for humans. Great company. Website: frontierpharm.com

Thank you Dr. Falconer for your excellent news letter, I always look forward to reading it. At some point I intend to join your Alpha program, just couldn't due to financial concerns.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Will Falconer, DVM and others
Irunthis1's avatar
Irunthis1
3d

Recently took my 17 year old off of Pimobendan which he was taking for heart failure because he is suffering from cognitive decline and I felt like it and the spironolactone may be contributing. Saw an immediate improvement in behavior without noticeable symptom decline fairly rapidly but did some reading and decided to add some Hawthorn berry drops twice daily (weight appropriate dose) from Forever Puppy. I actually have noticed a marked decline in coughing (especially morning coughing which is usually an immediate response upon awakening) within the first week of use. I couldn't be happier with the results and can't wait to see his vet next time. Any advice for a natural remedy for the cognitive issues? He is on a completely real food diet (beef, carrots, squash, brown rice and fresh eggs) plus daily fenbendazole (anal tumors that shrank at least 90% once I went from monthly to daily), melatonin, digestive enzymes and twice weekly vitamin D and a multivitamin/probiotic daily. Thanks for all your wonderful knowledge. Those of us who have been able to get our dogs to the geriatric stage are now needing stuff we never thought we would! I wish I could clear up his cataracts too but I think surgery is the only option ....

Reply
Share
9 replies by Will Falconer, DVM and others
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Will Falconer, DVM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture