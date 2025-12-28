Vital Animal Substack

Vital Animal Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lori's avatar
Lori
2d

Happy New Year coming up Dr. F. May it be filled with blessings and continued health!

Thank you for all you do. You are truly a godsend to all of us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rosie Cotton's avatar
Rosie Cotton
21h

Thank you for sharing your hard-earned wisdom with us! I appreciate your generosity.

Also, I too love reading Jenna and her clever take on the latest news items, but for the record, your articles ALWAYS give me a smile or giggle, and I’m ALWAYS impressed with your clever, humorous, down-to-earth writing. If you hadn’t been a vet, you could’ve easily made a living writing about some other interest.

Happy New Year!🎊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Will Falconer, DVM
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Will Falconer, DVM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture