Vital Animal Substack

Vital Animal Substack

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Copernicus's avatar
Copernicus
1d

A couple weekends ago I had a bout of the explosive stuff. No idea if it was the Cyclosporidia or not. But no matter - I used Arsenicum exactly as you described here, and it thankfully was gone after about 24 hours. Thankful for homeopathy.

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Cara C.'s avatar
Cara C.
1d

A lot of information. Thanks! Our neighbors had a Golden, that, surprise, surprise, had cancer and was put through chemo. Supposedly in remission, he developed a hot spot and I begged them not to take him to the vet where they'd suppress it. They "couldn't bear to have him suffer" so... a few months after, he was dead.

Another friend had a Kerry with a growth and I advised she just to let it be. She didn't and the dog died soon after. She told me she wished she'd listened to me.

Maybe next time, though, a picture of a remedy not from "the Walmart of homeopathy"?

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