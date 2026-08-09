Joint signal snuffing by Librela. Oh oh. Steroids “work” but… Raw food makes the news while kibble smirks Cyclospora? Prevention + Remedy Tasty Tips: Forest fire smoke remedy Along the Natural Path

Librela: Seriously Dangerous Side Effects (2nd warning…)

Oh, it’s not much, really. Well… okay it IS. But I get along, sort of…

Drug Intervention That Comes Back to Bite You

Well, the ill-conceived thinking that lead to blocking pain signals and hoping that would make happy dogs in spite of inflamed joints has backfired royally.

We now have a research paper on Librela and a gathering of force to bring suit against Zoetis, its maker.

(Cat people, read on, as there’s also a feline version of Librela)

A bit of history

In late 2024, the FDA warned all veterinarians about this drug, covered earlier here: ​https://open.substack.com/pub/vitalanimal/p/how-many-monoclonal-ab-disasters​

Side effects were worrisome then, and the current research broadens that concern.

In a nutshell, Librela (aka Beransa) is a vet-only injectable monoclonal antibody sold by Zoetis. It works by blocking a natural body chemical called NGF that aids nerve growth, survival, and function.

In fact, NGF stands for Nerve Growth Factor.

Sound like something dangerous? Something that needs to be blocked by a drug?

Apparently, Zoetis thought that was a bright idea, as NGF conveys pain signals, and you know, if you block those signals, pain is umm… gone.

Kind of like putting black tape over your car’s low oil warning light…

Wait: Not just a pain signal, eh?

As with all things biological though, NGF is far from a one trick pony, as I pointed out earlier. And therein lies the rub, of course.

A few other things NGF affects in a healthy body when not blocked:

Immune modulation

Insulin production

Bladder function

Bone and cartilage homeostasis

Hmm, those all sound pretty important, don’t they?

Second Warning!

Another “Dear Veterinarian” letter went out far and wide last week, this one from a non-profit called Paws Over Profits. The author is an attorney with the non-profit, calling our attention to the latest research on this ill conceived NGF blocker called Librela.

Here’s the JAVMA paper she cites in her letter, entitled “Bedinvetmab (Librela/Beransa) in dogs raises safety concerns, including rapidly progressive osteoarthritis, and warrants vigilant adverse event reporting”

And yes: you can view the research itself from that link above.​​

A quote from the paper’s abstract:

In humans, rodents, and rabbits, inhibition of NGF is associated with rapidly progressive osteoarthritis, a serious adverse event characterized by accelerated joint destruction and collapse, which ultimately prevented regulatory approval of human aNGFmAbs—yet the canine aNGFmAb, bedinvetmab, received marketing authorization.”

Pfizer, parent company of Zoetis, in an (imagined) boardroom meeting:

So hey, this thing was nixed for human medicine, but by God, we’ve invested a lot in its research! Let’s see if we can sell it to the vets! Marketing, see how you can spin this as a savior of doggie joints, and push this out to the reps!”

The Down Side

In short, some of the many side effects pointed out in the JAVMA research paper:

runaway joint degeneration

progression bone collapse

fractures

rapidly progressive arthritis (what the drug was sold to “cure”…)

“Although purportedly rare, those adverse drug events are irreversible and often catastrophic…” -- from the paper linked above

The Cat Version

Not one to leave out an entire species when there are profits at stake, Zoetis also rolled out a feline look-alike called Solensia.

It’s a different monoclonal antibody, but with the same intent: blocking NGF in Puff and Tiger.

It has somewhat different side effects:

Skin inflammation

GI troubles: vomiting and diarrhea

Lethargy

Kidney blood values increased

What to do?

If you have an animal on either drug, I’d get them off it immediately. As it’s only injectable, that means practically: Do NOT repeat the shot. What’s there will have to be eliminated. Maybe adding a powerful but gentle daily detox would help.

Zoetis clearly dropped a big ball on this one, and though side effects may be “rare,” why take the chance that your animal will join these nasty stats?

I’d also support anyone on it with a mushroom known to be beneficial to nervous tissue: Lion’s Mane.

Here’s a paper on it from colleague Ihor Basko (RIP) from a few years back: “Lion’s Mane (Hericium erinaceus): A Potential Treatment for Neurologic Disorders in Veterinary Medicine” It should open as a ​PDF for you here.​

And we spoke about it on my podcast with Rob Silver, DVM ​here​.

(There’s a working link to RealMushrooms in the episode show notes, where Rob has developed the pet line and you can get a sweet discount on your first order)

Homeopathy Cures Joints

In my experience of 30 years in basically a homeopathy-only practice, I saw homeopathy repeatedly curing painful arthritic joints, some in a very advanced state.

Being a chronic disease, it’s not a “one size fits all, here’s the remedy” kind of prescribing, so you need professional help to achieve this golden state.

That approach is called constitutional prescribing, where your animal’s entire case is taken by a homeopathic vet, carefully noting all the symptoms beyond just those that are joint related.

It entails giving a series of remedies over time, and it’s not a pre-determined series. Each Rx is carefully chosen based on the responses to prior remedies until cure is reached, at which point the “whole animal” is better in all ways and that betterment continues without further treatment.

Nothing but carefully prescribed homeopathy comes close to that level of healing, IMHO.

And if you want to join the movement to can this drug (and hopefully join a class action lawsuit), here’s where Paws Over Profits gives you a chance to join them:​

https://www.pawsoverprofits.org/

Steroids have a place. It's NOT in ears

Last issue, we touched on steroids (as a hot spot treatment), and how they are swiftly suppressive of symptoms (but do nothing to cure, especially chronic disease states, which are the commonest things we all deal with, humans and animals).

Life Savers, Too

First, there is a reasonable use of these powerful drugs: shock.

Not electrical, but physiological, we’re talking the sudden, urgent state that can follow serious acute insults. Like a car accident, maybe the most common.

In this kind of shock, it’s a desperate strategy to survive a major trauma, and shock is all about blood movement.

In this case, internal bleeding can pool blood in the abdomen, as when the spleen ruptures. Or blood simply moves from periphery to center to keep vital organs going.

Similar pooling of blood and poor circulation can result from severe vomiting and diarrhea (parvo, for example) or bloat or severe abdominal infection.

Net result: there’s either a real blood loss or a relative one, where the oxygen rich blood fails to reach vital organs, and things start to shut down.

Massive doses of steroids can save lives in these situations. No qualms about this use, no need to ask your vet to avoid them in this case.

But, Chronic Disease? No Way

It’s the use of steroids to quell inflammation in chronic states that should concern you.

Here, the long term effects are clearly not good.

Oh, that inflammation is magically, often rapidly, “controlled,” but it’s always at a great cost to your animal, in the long run.

The inflamed, itchy, stinky ears are a prime example of where steroids are employed. Most often, that’s topical drops, combined with antibiotics and often anti-fungal meds. The classic “shotgun” approach, are you with me?

As this disease is allergic in origin (aka “atopic dermatitis”) it’s not going to resolve with one quick symptom suppressor.

That means you’ll likely be repeating this powerful drug and the cost is well beyond the price of the drug when it’s used to hide bothersome symptoms.

The cost of hiding symptoms

As mentioned in the last issue under Tasty Tips for hot spots, the cost is the emergence of a seemingly new, more serious disease.

And the more you use the “roids,” the more serious and deep seated the disease.

Ditto for surgery of the ear canal. Sending anything chronic to a surgeon will only suppress the disease, never cure it.

I’ll leave you with ​a tumor case​ which illustrates the “other shoe dropping” when surgery is employed as a fix for a symptom:

And steroids will have a similar outcome if they are repeatedly used in chronic disease.

Again: you can choose homeopathy if you want to truly cure anything chronic. Just a bit of ​guidance here on selecting a qualified homeopathic vet​!

Unlike steroids or surgery, a professional can use this modality to get to a depth of treatment no other modality can touch, in my experience.

Pet Food Recall Reality

If you’ve been tracking pet food recalls at all, you’ve likely gotten a very skewed picture of reality.

Now, if you thought the majority of it is due to pathogenic bacteria (Salmonella, Listeria, etc.) you’d be correct.

Figures from the “big picture” verify that is indeed the #1 reason for pet food to be taken off the shelf.

Maybe lesser known is #2: the mislabeling of pet food. Hmmm… That typically means one protein source (like salmon) was pictured on the front but doesn’t appear in the ingredient list.

Foreign objects in finished foods is the third most common reason for recalls, and a distant fourth was “bird flu,” which has seemingly shifted to a background chronic issue, affecting birds but very few humans.

Pounds Recalled: The Bigger Story

The skewed picture is old news: the little guys, usually raw food sellers, make the recall news, while Big Pet Food quietly pulls hundreds of thousands of pounds of kibble off the shelves!

You’ve likely seen this, but to bring it home graphically, Susan Thixton has the following images in her recent post, tracking recall notices vs recall poundage.

Dammit. Raw food looks dangerous, Maude!

But, hold up… there’s more

Hang on just a damn minute… what??

It’s pretty staggering how we’re being manipulated by this through the media!

What happened to “all the news that’s fit to print?” Big Pet Food obviously has their “thumb on the scale” when recalls get announced.

Still, don’t be fooled. Kibble is far from healthy and obviously from the data, can be equally or more likely to have pathogenic bacterial contamination than the raw offerings.

Raw food’s contamination is a drop in the bucket of recalled food by quantity, so don’t let that keep you from the significant health benefits of feeding raw. And feeding ​raw food just makes sense for pets​.

Cyclosporiasis: Overview & Remedy

Speaking of food and pathogens, you’ve likely heard the news of urgent intense diarrhea coming from produce of late, right?

It’s starting to wind down, but sure made the news cycle in their ongoing campaign to whip up fear a bit earlier.

The $40 tongue twister is cyclosporiasis, named after the disease agent, a single celled protozoan parasite long known to medicine, Cyclospora.

What’s not making the news is a quick and reliable homeopathic remedy that cures it.

Before we get to that, let’s aim to prevent you getting it by looking at a 30,000 foot view of what’s going on

Sanitation Sucks in the field

This microscopic parasite is a common pathogen in sick guts.

And, like most parasites, transmission is scientifically termed “fecal-oral.”

When summer rolls in, the incidence of this particularly nasty “explosive” diarrhea bug jumps, largely because it thrives in warm weather.

And it comes from produce originating in tropical countries, where warm moist weather is the norm, but even more so in the summer months. We’re in peak season now: May - August.

It’s the old story of poor hygiene bringing the bug from infected folks to consumers. In this case, that’s largely thanks to handling produce with dirty hands and even irrigating with “humanure” — water contaminated with human feces.

Wash water that the produce meets could have the same issue: fecal contamination.

Key Point: Avoid Imported Produce

You’re not nearly as likely to get this from locally grown produce.

It’s an import, and in this current outbreak, it’s tied it to a particular producer in central Mexico, Taylor Farms. They supply Taco Bell and others, so it gets pretty widely spread once it’s North of the border.

Chief sources have been narrowed down:

Iceberg lettuce (especially pre-bagged)

Fresh greens (cilantro, basil)

Berries, peas

Buy Selectively, Eat at Home

Prevention is relatively simple, though not all produce is labeled with country of origin.

If it is, it appears as a sticker or a line of language on the clamshell plastic container.

It’s a good season to shop US origin and avoid Mexican produce.

Whole heads of lettuce are likely a safer bet than bagged stuff, which could be multi-sourced.

And stay away from the chain restaurants, obviously.

The Age Old Remedy

My Alpha students will know this one and it should be top of mind for diarrhea of an urgent nature, especially when travel is involved. In this case, the “travel” involved the produce, of course.

The remedy is Arsenicum album, which has saved my butt (literally) during multiple forays to India.

You can get it in a 30C potency, in a tube full of BB-sized pellets, and take a few at the earliest possible sign of impending doom.

Most “explosive” diarrhea has a very distinct signature and the early warning is usually “Oh oh, something is coming and this doesn’t feel normal!”

If you catch it early, you may be able to completely abort the diarrhea, but even if it’s started, this homeopathic remedy will shorten the course compared to any drug by at least 50%, all while keeping you out of the dysbiosis the drugs confer.

Dosing is “PRN”

That translates into taking a pellet (or a few, no difference in effect) after every loose stool. If it meets the mark for similarity (remember “like cures like?” - arsenic in crude form can cause nasty diarrhea), you’ll need only a few doses to be cured.

And that tube of pellets can and should accompany you on any travel to third world countries known to have cute saying like “Delhi Belly” or “Montezuma’s Revenge.”

And you know.

Tasty Tips: Smoke Remedies!

If you’re living in the midst of forest fire smoke, Arsenicum may also be a fit for you, depending on your symptoms.

One of our Alpha students has posted a great article from a long time homeopath I have great respect for, Miranda Castro.

She’s outlined not only remedy choices but ways to monitor air quality, means to minimize exposure for you and your animals, and some lovely management options to get through a bad air time.

I’ll let her do the talking. Just add a lovely British accent as you read, and you’ll get a better feel for Miranda’s helping work:

Help During/After Fires and Smoke

p.s. She’s got some great remedy kits for sale as well, many from a solid homeopathic pharmacy with a long history of high quality service and goods: Helios.

Along the Natural Path

Summer, even in the monsoons of India, demands a bit more laid back time than Winter:

Time for a break, we’ll pick up the game, uh, later…

Of course, when you’re hungry and there’s a lush meal right in front of you, you gotta go for it…

And, when rice needs planting, well, it’s hard to beat morning with friends and jovial chit chat:

We had a village student distribution this morning, where school supplies and snazzy backpacks were given out to some 7500 local kids.

If you’re a paid subscriber, you’ve helped buy these backpacks and school goodies (remember the excitement of getting new school supplies?).

Well, that’s all for this week. Until next issue, keep an eye out for drugs that sound too good to be true and keep some remedies nearby for those times when you need relief and know you can do better than Big Pharma.

Let us know in the comments what resonated with you or if you’ve nipped something in the bud with remedy. I never tire of success stories!

Will Falconer, DVM